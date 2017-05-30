ICC Champions Trophy: Saqlain Mushtaq disappointed over Harbhajan Singh's exclusion from India's 15-man squad

New Delhi: Former Pakistani off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, on Monday, came forth in support for veteran Indian offie Harbhajan Singh, questioning the Indian selectors' decision to exclude him from ICC Champions Trophy squad.

The 40-year-old took to his official Twitter account to express his disappointment over the selection committee saying that it is bitter misfortune for the Indian team to keep Harbhajan out of the 15-member squad.

"@harbhajan_singh is a match winner & a game changer he has done it before & can do it again shame he is not in team india 4 Icc champ trophy," Saqlain tweeted.

The 36-year-old was recently caught in a controversy over his "no same previlege as MS Dhoni" statement in an interview to NDTV. What followed was aggravated Dhoni fans venting out their anger on the offie on Twitter.

He then immediately took to Twitter to post an array of tweets, to clarify his part of the statement asking media sites not to misquote him. One of his tweets read as, " MSD is a dear friend & a great player, I never doubted his selection so please don’t quote me on things which I never said against him."

The Jalandhar-based spinner had also posted a short clip of the video as part of an evidence. In the video, Bhajji was seen saying, "…when it comes to me I do feel that we are not given that sort of privilege. We too have played for 19 years and won and lost India matches. I have won two World Cups too. So this privilege is for some players, and for some it is not and I’m one of those for whom this privilege is not there."

With India's Champions Trophy squad all set to kick-start their campaign in less than a week from now, Harbhajan can only hope for an inclusion in Indian squad in case of an injury to any one of the spinners.