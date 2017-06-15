ICC Champions Trophy, semi-final 2: India vs Bangladesh – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squads

New Delhi: Amid unpredictability and shocks cluttering the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, defending champions India take on a rather rejuvenated Bangladesh team at Edgbaston, today, to join Pakistan in the finals.

Looking at stats and numbers and teams and glancing through the history books, Indians are the obvious favourites when they head into the crucial encounter. But with English pitch rewriting history, bringing forth the uncertainties, much can turn today in Bangladesh's favour, especially after two tigers - Shakib Al Hasan (114) and Mahmudullah (104) - scripted a heroic comeback to upset New Zealand.

Amid the skipper-coach rift, India flew down to England as title favourites. They crumbled down current finalist Pakistan by 124 runs in the opening match, but failed to emulate the same against the Sri Lankans. However, in what was called as a virtual quarter-final, Virat Kohli's men shut the door on the World no. 1 South Africa to storm into the semi-final round.

A win would definitely be overwhelming, although not as much as that of when beating Australia or Pakitsan, may be. However, a loss could draw ample controversies and criticisms.

Bangladesh, started off with an eight-wicket humiliation at the hands of the host nation, England. But courtesy to rain, as their encounter with Australia ended in a wash-out tie and also added onto the concern of the latter, who were struggling with rain ruining their title intentions. Interestingly, a superb Ben Stokes ton against Australia, send the minnows into the semi-final.

Heading into the game, much is to see as to whether skipper Mashrafe Mortaza would intend to still go with four pacers, or will he bring back spinner Mehedi Hasan. Much will be expected from Mustafizur Rahman, who is having a rather quiet tournament. His lethal off-cutters had stunned the Indians in 2015 home series which Bangladesh won 2-1. Also, the Tigers would be delighted if Shakib and Mahmudullah once again step up to the occasion and deliver the same alongside opener Tamim Iqbal.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah has had a rather topsy-turvy campaign in England. However, he did bounce back to register figures of 2/28 against South Africa and earned the Man of the Match award. Question also arises whether Ashwin will retain his position in the playing XI or will Umesh Yadav could mark a return.

As for the rain gods, well, they have rather calmed down there at Birmingham and no such prediction of an intervention has been made so far.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahaman, Mahmudullah Riyadh, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahaman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hossain Miraz, Mossadek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Shafiul Islam.

When is the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh is on Thursday, June 15.

At what time will the live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh start?

The live coverage of ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh will start at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh match be played?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Which are the TV channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh?

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 1 are the channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh.

Where can one watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh?

One can watch the live streaming on Hotstar.