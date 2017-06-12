ICC Champions Trophy: Shane Warne had to wear England jersey for a day after losing bet to Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi: Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the wisest cricket experts in world cricket. The maverick leggie, who flummoxed the best of batsmen with his variation during his playing days, is also known for making big predictions ahead of a major tournament.

But Warne lost a big bet to former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, as a result of which he had to do something extremely embarrassing.

During Aaj Tak's Salaam Cricket show in London, the two legends bet against each other about the winner of the match between Australia and England in ICC Champions Trophy.

Whoever won the bet, was initially supposed to treat the other one with dinner. However, Warne went a step ahead when he told that Ganguly would have to wear an Australian jersey in case if Steve Smith's men won the match. Likewise, he would wear an England jersey if Eoin Morgan's men emerged victorious.

In Match 10 of the tournament, England produced a spirited effort to get the better of the two-time winners. Batting first, Australia put just 277 runs on the board as a result of two fine spells from Mark Wood (4/33) and Adil Rashid (4/41). In reply, the hosts found themselves in a spot of bother after being reduced to 3/35.

While Warne looked all set to win his bet, skipper Eoin Morgan (87 off 81 balls) and Ben Stokes (102* off 109 balls) resurrected the innings with a sensational 159-run stand for the fourth wicket. Out of nowhere, the duo put England in a commanding position as the host nation went on to win the match by 40 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Soon after the loss, Warne tweeted Ganguly, "You win our bet mate. I will find an England shirt and wear it all day !"

The tournament was nothing less than a nightmare for Australia, who failed to win a single match despite being two-time winners.