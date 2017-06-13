close
ICC Champions Trophy, SL vs Pak: Pakistan fined for slow over rate during its last Group B fixture against Sri Lanka

If there is a second minor over-rate offence committed by Pakistan during the event with Sarfraz as captain, he will be suspended for one match.

Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 09:26
New Delhi: Pakistani cricket team stunned Sri Lanka by three wickets to advance into the semis of ICC Champions Trophy 2017. In a match that saw plenty of ups and downs, Sarfraj Ahmed played a captain's knock and added unbeaten 75-run stand for the eighth wicket partnership with Mohammad Amir to snatch victory from jaws of defeat.

While the victory gave Pakistani fans plenty to cheer about, there is also some bad news for the Pakistani team.

They have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Angelo Mathews' men, a news which was confirmed in a media release by ICC.

Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Sarfraz Ahmed’s side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Sarfraz has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. Sarfraz pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

If there is a second minor over-rate offence committed by Pakistan during the event with Sarfraz as captain, he will be suspended for one match.

After knocking the Lankans out of the tournament, Pakistan will now take on hosts England in the first semi-final to be played on June 14.

Pakistan Cricket, ICC Champions Trophy, Sarfraz Ahmed, Pak vs SL, CT 2017, cricket news

