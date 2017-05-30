close
ICC Champions Trophy: Team can take lots of positives from England series, believes South Africa coach Russell Domingo

Having already lost the three-match series, the Proteas showed progressive improvement in the dead rubber which eventually can prove to be a big morale booster before their first Champions Trophy game against Sri Lanka at The Oval on Saturday

ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 14:35
ICC Champions Trophy: Team can take lots of positives from England series, believes South Africa coach Russell Domingo

Johannesburg: Following South Africa's seven wicket-win over England in the third and final ODI of the series at Lord's, coach Russell Domingo feels his squad is heading in the right direction going into the Champions Trophy beginning June 1.

Having already lost the three-match series, the Proteas showed progressive improvement in the dead rubber which eventually can prove to be a big morale booster before their first Champions Trophy game against Sri Lanka at The Oval on Saturday.And Domingo hopes that his side take the positives from the series and go into the marquee event with lots of confidence.

"Every international game has importance," Sport24 quoted him as saying after Monday`s match."Whether we are two-nil up or two-nil down, we try to approach it with the same sort of intensity. There have been a lot of benefits and a lot of positives in the last two games that we can take through towards the Champions Trophy. I`m happy with the way things have panned out for us today," he added.

The 42-year was also satisfied with the return of Morne Morkel, who, while was playing his first ODI in over a year, added strike power to a lethal pace attack led by Man of the Match Kagiso Rabada (4/39) and Wayne Parnell (3/43)."He (Morkel) only bowled four overs," he said."It`s a catch-22 situation; having Morne might strengthen our bowling but it gives us a longer tail not having the three all-rounders. He hasn`t played a one-day international in a while, it`s good to have him back.""He has had a long injury and a long lay-off and the players who have played in his absence have done really well. I always felt it to be fair to them to give them first bite. Morne is a quality bowler and it is great to have him back in the mix," he added.Leg-spinner Imran Tahir and left-handed batsman David Miller will continue to be monitored throughout the week but remain on course to be available for selection for the Saturday`s match.

South Africa Sqaud: AB de Villiers (Captain), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, JP Duminy, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Faf du Plessis, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir.

TAGS

ICC Champions TrophyEnglandbelieves South AfricaRussell DomingoKagiso RabadaMorne Morkelcricket news

