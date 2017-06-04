ICC Champions Trophy: Team hotels went into lockdown after London terror attack

London: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday released a statement after the terrorist attack in central London yesterday night, saying it would review the security in accordance with the threat levels during the course of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

In the statement, the ICC also revealed that team hotels had gone into lockdown after the attack, in which three knife-wielding attackers, wearing fake suicide vests, unleashed a terror rampage through central London, plowing a high-speed van into pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge before stabbing revellers in a nearby market, killing seven people and injuring 48.

"Following last night's incident all team hotels went into lockdown and teams, match officials and staff were all quickly accounted for. The enhanced security around venues implemented following the Manchester attack remains in place, this includes significantly enhanced police and security for today's match," the ICC said in the statement.

For many cricket fans, it unluckily happened on the eve of the marquee India-Pakistan clash in Birmingham, but heightened security has been placed to avoid any untoward incident.

Besides, the ICC also showed paid tribute to those affected by the incident.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened in London overnight. The ICC and the ECB continue to place safety and security at the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC women's World Cup this summer as the highest priority," the statement added.

The women's World Cup is scheduled to be held after the Champions Trophy.

"We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate -- in conjunction with the ECB and relevant police and security authorities -- to ensure that we can deliver a safe and secure event. We will continue to work with the authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels," the ICC said.

"The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe," it added.

(With PTI inputs)