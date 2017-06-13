ICC Champions Trophy: This Twitter conversation between Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan is winning the Internet

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan, who made their ODI debuts together in 2000 ICC Champions Trophy (then known as ICC Knockout tournament) against Kenya, are known to be the best of friends.

The two share a great bond on and off the field, and are also known to pull each other's leg on social media.

Zaheer, who recently got engaged to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge, was seen tweeting during Pakistan's last league fixture against Sri Lanka in ICC Champions Trophy on Monday.

"62 needed of 90 with 3 wkts in hand , very interesting to see how it finishes from here," Zaheer tweeted.

62 needed of 90 with 3 wkts in hand , very interesting to see how it finishes from here ... #CT17 #SLvPAK — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) June 12, 2017

Yuvraj wasted no time in tweeting to the former Mumbai pacer, "Oh tu bade tweet kar reha aj kal ki gal ? (You are tweeting a lot these days. What's the matter?)

Oh tu bade tweet kar reha aj kal ki gal ? — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 12, 2017

Zaheer immediately trolled his friend by tweeting, "I am tweeting like you @YUVSTRONG12 but why are you fielding like me ??? Hahaha."

I am tweeting like you @YUVSTRONG12 but why are you fielding like me ??? Hahaha https://t.co/FaPx75Kn8Q — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) June 12, 2017

While Yuvi is yet to reply back, we can be rest assured that he won't mince his words.