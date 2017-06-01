close
ICC Champions Trophy: Thrilled to bits to get off to a good start like this, says Joe Root

"There's a lot of confidence in the dressing room, we back each other and it rubs off on everyone," said Root after title favourites England beat Bangladesh by eight wickets.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 23:24
ICC Champions Trophy: Thrilled to bits to get off to a good start like this, says Joe Root
reuters

London: Joe Root, who scored his 10th ODI hundred, was thrilled at England getting their Champions Trophy campaign off to an emphatic start.

"There's a lot of confidence in the dressing room, we back each other and it rubs off on everyone," said Root after title favourites England beat Bangladesh by eight wickets.

"Nice to know you've got guys like Ben Stokes waiting to come in. The plan was making sure we had plenty of wickets in hand at the back end, one of the top four being not out between 70 and 100, we did a really good job.

"That worked out today, thrilled to bits to get off to a good start," said Root after England chased down 305 for six in 47.2 overs.

Captain Eoin Morgan, who smashed an unbeaten 75, was all praise for Root, who remained unbeaten on 133.

"When the guys bat like that, it's certainly a lot easier than it used to be. Joe Root and an in-form Alex Hales are huge factors," he said.

"Joe is the glue in our side, he's scored a lot or runs, he's not slow, it's at pace and today he was outstanding."

On his own performance, he said: "I want to lead from the front this tournament, put ourselves in a good position after this game, two to go in the group stages.

On pacer Chris Woakes' fitness, Morgan added: "It is unfortunate that Chris Woakes limped out. Chris is the biggest concern, has to go for a scan, the rest of the guys aren't a major worry. We'll assess everything in the morning."

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza felt 305 on The Oval wicket was enough.

"I think 305 was a little bit short, but they batted really well and took the game away from us.

"Initially, getting used to the pitch, the openers take a bit of time; at the end, when we have wickets in hand, we have to do better.

"First match we decided to go with eight batters, but we have to think about it. The main bowlers must bowl better," said Mortaza.  

ICC Champions Trophy, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Joe Root, England, Bangladesh, cricket news

