ICC Champions Trophy: Twitterati praises Virat Kohli & Co for reaching second consecutive finals with comprehensive win over Bangladesh

New Delhi: Indian cricket team played like true champions against Bangladesh in the second semi-final in ICC Champions Trophy where they registered a comprehensive nine-wicket win.

Men in Blue made a mockery of Bangladesh's 265-run target as Rohit Sharma (123* off 129 balls) and Virat Kohli (96* off 78 balls) added an unbeaten 178-run stand for second wicket to guide the team into the finals.

Wishes poured in from all corners as India made it to consecutive finals in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sachin Tendulkar: So proud. Congratulations team India. Great performance by @imVkohli, @ImRo45 & @SDhawan25! My best wishes for the finals against Pakistan.

Suresh Raina: Congratulations #TeamIndia! Well played @ImRo45 @imVkohli amazing inning. #BANvIND #ChampionsTrophy17 #Semifinal @BCCI @ICC

Lokesh Rahul: Absolutely enjoying the brand of Cricket #TeamIndia is playing at the moment. Champ stuff by @ImRo45 & @imVkohli. CAN'T wait for Sunday.

VVS Laxman: It's not a win...It's a statement What a professional performance from Team India Congrats and good luck for the finals

Harbhajan Singh: Indian road to finals-Hattrick of wins against the green jersey teams (Pak, SA, Ban).Oval wil see our men in blue triumph again.

Aakash Chopra: Restricting Bangladesh to 264 and then chasing it down with 9 wickets and 9 overs to spare...well, that's called Domination. Well done

While Rohit, Kohli and Dhawan performed brilliantly with the bat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/53), Jasprit Bumrah (2/39) and Kedar Jadhav (2/22) were the pick of bowlers picking two wickets apiece.