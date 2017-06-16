close
Essel Group 90 years
ICC Champions Trophy: Twitterati praises Virat Kohli & Co for reaching second consecutive finals with comprehensive win over Bangladesh

Men in Blue, who defeated England in 2013 edition to become winners, have now reached their second consecutive final in a row.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 10:09
ICC Champions Trophy: Twitterati praises Virat Kohli &amp; Co for reaching second consecutive finals with comprehensive win over Bangladesh

New Delhi: Indian cricket team played like true champions against Bangladesh in the second semi-final in ICC Champions Trophy where they registered a comprehensive nine-wicket win.

Men in Blue made a mockery of Bangladesh's 265-run target as Rohit Sharma (123* off 129 balls) and Virat Kohli (96* off 78 balls) added an unbeaten 178-run stand for second wicket to guide the team into the finals.

Wishes poured in from all corners as India made it to consecutive finals in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sachin Tendulkar: So proud. Congratulations team India. Great performance by @imVkohli, @ImRo45 & @SDhawan25! My best wishes for the finals against Pakistan.

Suresh Raina: Congratulations #TeamIndia! Well played @ImRo45 @imVkohli amazing inning. #BANvIND #ChampionsTrophy17 #Semifinal @BCCI @ICC

Lokesh Rahul: Absolutely enjoying the brand of Cricket #TeamIndia is playing at the moment. Champ stuff by @ImRo45 & @imVkohli. CAN'T wait for Sunday.

VVS Laxman: It's not a win...It's a statement What a professional performance from Team India Congrats and good luck for the finals

Harbhajan Singh: Indian road to finals-Hattrick of wins against the green jersey teams (Pak, SA, Ban).Oval wil see our men in blue triumph again.

Aakash Chopra: Restricting Bangladesh to 264 and then chasing it down with 9 wickets and 9 overs to spare...well, that's called Domination. Well done

While Rohit, Kohli and Dhawan performed brilliantly with the bat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/53), Jasprit Bumrah (2/39) and Kedar Jadhav (2/22) were the pick of bowlers picking two wickets apiece. 

Ind vs BanICC Champions TrophyIndia vs BangladeshVirat Kohliindian cricket teamCT 2017

Live Score Card

WI
Match Abandoned
AFG 0/0 (0.0 ov)
BAN 264/7 (50.0 ov)
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
IND 265/1 (40.1 ov)
SCO 317/6 (50.0 ov)
Scotland beat Zimbabwe by 26 runs (D/L method)
ZIM 272 (41.4 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

India Vs Pakistan

June 18  03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
India won by 9 wickets with 59 balls remaining.

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
317
Runs
2 Rohit Sharma
| 304 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 293 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Hassan Ali
 10 Wickets
2 Liam Plunkett
| 8 Wickets
3 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets