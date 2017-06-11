ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli didn't even want Ravichandran Ashwin in India squad?

New Delhi: Team India incurred two exactly opposite fates in their first two matches at the ICC Champions Trophy, securing a dominant victory over Pakistan in the opener while seeing Sri Lanka claim a rather comfortable win in the other. (Champions Trophy - Full Coverage)

One of the things that has remained consistent over the two encounters is India's playing XI, which Ravichandran Ashwin warming the bench on sidelines.

As far as skipper Virat Kohli is concerned, he said that the Chennai-based offie understands the team dynamics, though also admitting that it isn't always that the duo agree on the decisions made.

Though the captain always has the last say when it comes to picking the squad, if reports are to be believed, Kohli didn't even want Ashwin to be picked for the Champions Trophy.

As per a report in DNA, sources close to selectors revealed that Kohli threw in names of right-arm leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem as possible replacements for Ashwin.

Though Nadeem's name was discarded at once by senior selection panel because of Ravindra Jadeja's certainty in the team, Chahal's inclusion was apparently discussed in detail before the selection committee went ahead with the tried and tested name of Ashwin.

While India claimed an easy win over Pakistan on June 4, Ashwin's absence from the playing eleven was particularly felt when Sri Lanka's top three left-hand batsmen — Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera — kept whacking Indian bowlers with ease.

The bowlers struggle against the Lankans can be understood with the fact that out of the three wickets that India took, two of them were run outs. The team's inability to take wickets even got Virat to bowl three overs.

While Ashwin's absence remains the primary subject of discussion, senior pacer Mohammed Shami's exclusion also raised a few eyebrows.

With India set to take on South Africa in a must win clash, it remains to be seen where Kohli brings changes the squad composition and hands Ashwin his first appearance in the 2017 Champions Trophy.