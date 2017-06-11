close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli didn't even want Ravichandran Ashwin in India squad?

Ashwin was kept out of both of India's previous matches - Pakistan and Sri Lanka - and remains to be seen whether Virat Kohli picks him against South Africa.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 08:53
ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli didn&#039;t even want Ravichandran Ashwin in India squad?

New Delhi: Team India incurred two exactly opposite fates in their first two matches at the ICC Champions Trophy, securing a dominant victory over Pakistan in the opener while seeing Sri Lanka claim a rather comfortable win in the other. (Champions Trophy - Full Coverage)

One of the things that has remained consistent over the two encounters is India's playing XI, which Ravichandran Ashwin warming the bench on sidelines.

As far as skipper Virat Kohli is concerned, he said that the Chennai-based offie understands the team dynamics, though also admitting that it isn't always that the duo agree on the decisions made.

Though the captain always has the last say when it comes to picking the squad, if reports are to be believed, Kohli didn't even want Ashwin to be picked for the Champions Trophy.

As per a report in DNA, sources close to selectors revealed that Kohli threw in names of right-arm leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem as possible replacements for Ashwin.

Though Nadeem's name was discarded at once by senior selection panel because of Ravindra Jadeja's certainty in the team, Chahal's inclusion was apparently discussed in detail before the selection committee went ahead with the tried and tested name of Ashwin.

While India claimed an easy win over Pakistan on June 4, Ashwin's absence from the playing eleven was particularly felt when Sri Lanka's top three left-hand batsmen — Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera — kept whacking Indian bowlers with ease. 

The bowlers struggle against the Lankans can be understood with the fact that out of the three wickets that India took, two of them were run outs. The team's inability to take wickets even got Virat to bowl three overs.

While Ashwin's absence remains the primary subject of discussion, senior pacer Mohammed Shami's exclusion also raised a few eyebrows.

With India set to take on South Africa in a must win clash, it remains to be seen where Kohli brings changes the squad composition and hands Ashwin his first appearance in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

TAGS

ICC Champions TrophyVirat KohliRavichandran AshwinIndia vs South AfricaIndia vs Sri LankaIndia vs Pakistancricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman ask to be paid for picking Team India coach - Report
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman ask to be paid...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs South Africa – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squads
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs South Africa – Live Str...

AUS vs ENG: Twitter reacts to Australia&#039;s exit from Champions Trophy – Here&#039;s who said what!
ICC Champions Trophycricket

AUS vs ENG: Twitter reacts to Australia's exit from Ch...

2018 World Cup Qualifier: Harry Kane cherishes 'specia...
Football

2018 World Cup Qualifier: Harry Kane cherishes 'specia...

French Open 2017: Anything is possible, says newly crowned women&#039;s champion Jelena Ostapenko
Tennis

French Open 2017: Anything is possible, says newly crowned...

Injured Maria Sharapova withdraws from Wimbledon 2017
Tennis

Injured Maria Sharapova withdraws from Wimbledon 2017

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

India Vs South Africa

June 11  03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Australia

June 10  03: 00 pm IST
England won by 40 runs (D/L method)

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh

June 9  03: 00 pm IST
Bangladesh won by 5 wickets with 16 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 2 1 1 2
South Africa 2 1 1 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| 193 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets