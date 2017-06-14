ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli hails Yuvraj Singh as 'an outstanding achiever in Indian cricket'

New Delhi: Captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday hailed veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as "an outstanding achiever in Indian cricket". Tomorrow, Yuvraj will become the fifth Indian cricketer to complete 300 ODIs when he takes the field in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against Bangladesh, at Birmingham.

In the pre-match presser on the eve of the match, Kohli said that Yuvraj's "contribution to Indian cricket has been outstanding. He has been a total match-winner for India, won us so many big tournaments and big series, and this is just a testimony to the kind of talent he possesses."

In the previous three games, Yuvi has scored 53 vs Pakistan, seven vs Sri Lanka and an unbeaten 23 vs South Africa. And the 35-year-old will play a crucial role in tomorrow's match.

"You obviously need to have all those things in place to be able to play 300 games for India, and I congratulate him. I wish him all the very best, and hopefully he can play a lot more for us and get in those match-winning performances all over again, and I hope tomorrow is a special one for him," Kohli continued.

In his previous 299 ODI games for India, Yuvi has scored 8622 runs and taken 111 wickets, with 14 hundreds and one five-four. He featured heavily in India's two World Cup winning campaigns and was man of the series in ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.