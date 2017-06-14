close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli hails Yuvraj Singh as 'an outstanding achiever in Indian cricket'

In the previous three games, Yuvi has scored 53 vs Pakistan, seven vs Sri Lanka and an unbeaten 23 vs South Africa. And the 35-year-old will play a crucial role in tomorrow's match.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 20:55
ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli hails Yuvraj Singh as &#039;an outstanding achiever in Indian cricket&#039;

New Delhi: Captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday hailed veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as "an outstanding achiever in Indian cricket". Tomorrow, Yuvraj will become the fifth Indian cricketer to complete 300 ODIs when he takes the field in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against Bangladesh, at Birmingham.

In the pre-match presser on the eve of the match, Kohli said that Yuvraj's "contribution to Indian cricket has been outstanding. He has been a total match-winner for India, won us so many big tournaments and big series, and this is just a testimony to the kind of talent he possesses."

In the previous three games, Yuvi has scored 53 vs Pakistan, seven vs Sri Lanka and an unbeaten 23 vs South Africa. And the 35-year-old will play a crucial role in tomorrow's match.

"You obviously need to have all those things in place to be able to play 300 games for India, and I congratulate him. I wish him all the very best, and hopefully he can play a lot more for us and get in those match-winning performances all over again, and I hope tomorrow is a special one for him," Kohli continued.

In his previous 299 ODI games for India, Yuvi has scored 8622 runs and taken 111 wickets, with 14 hundreds and one five-four. He featured heavily in India's two World Cup winning campaigns and was man of the series in ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

TAGS

Virat KohliYuvraj SinghIndia vs Bangladesh300 ODIICC Champions Trophy 2017cricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

England vs Pakistan: Ben Stokes taking toilet break at drinks leaves Twitterati in splits
ICC Champions Trophycricket

England vs Pakistan: Ben Stokes taking toilet break at drin...

Champions Trophy Semi-final 1, ENG vs PAK: Pakistan stun hosts England to seal a spot in final
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Champions Trophy Semi-final 1, ENG vs PAK: Pakistan stun ho...

WATCH: Furious Ben Stokes destroys stumps after receiving nasty blow
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Furious Ben Stokes destroys stumps after receiving n...

Indonesia Open: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy enter second round of Super Series Premier event
BadmintonOther Sports

Indonesia Open: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy enter second r...

Champions Trophy, Semi-Final 2: Virat Kohli not thinking of replacing R Ashwin against Bangladesh
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Champions Trophy, Semi-Final 2: Virat Kohli not thinking of...

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh set practice ground on fire with brilliant dance moves
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh set practi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

ENG 211 (49.5 ov)
Pakistan beat England by 8 wickets
PAK 215/2 (37.1 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Hassan Ali
| 3 Wickets