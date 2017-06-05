ICC Champions Trophy: Virender Sehwag brutally trolls Sourav Ganguly, Shane Warne for 'following their dreams'

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who was a nightmare for bowlers during his playing days, has adopted a new avatar in the last one year where he has built a huge fan base as a result of his amazing sense of humour.

Currently a part of the commentary team for ICC Champions Trophy, Sehwag continues to entertain fans by cracking funny one-liners in between matches.

On Monday, the Nawab of Nazafgarh decided to troll former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly as well as legendary Australian leggie Shane Warne. The two are also a part of the commentary team and had to pay a price for sleeping between breaks.

Sehwag took to Twitter to write, "The future is shaped by one's dreams. These legends still don't waste time in following their dreams. Sone ka Maza@SGanguly99 @ShaneWarne."

Sehwag has also been involved in healthy banters inside the commentary box with several cricketers from across the globe.

It remains to be seen as to how will Dada and Warne reply to Sehwag's tweet.