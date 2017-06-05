close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy: Virender Sehwag brutally trolls Sourav Ganguly, Shane Warne for 'following their dreams'

After being trolled, it remains to be seen as to how will the two legends react to Sehwag's tweet.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 12:38
ICC Champions Trophy: Virender Sehwag brutally trolls Sourav Ganguly, Shane Warne for &#039;following their dreams&#039;

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who was a nightmare for bowlers during his playing days, has adopted a new avatar in the last one year where he has built a huge fan base as a result of his amazing sense of humour.

Currently a part of the commentary team for ICC Champions Trophy, Sehwag continues to entertain fans by cracking funny one-liners in between matches.

On Monday, the Nawab of Nazafgarh decided to troll former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly as well as legendary Australian leggie Shane Warne. The two are also a part of the commentary team and had to pay a price for sleeping between breaks.

Sehwag took to Twitter to write, "The future is shaped by one's dreams. These legends still don't waste time in following their dreams. Sone ka Maza@SGanguly99 @ShaneWarne."

Sehwag has also been involved in healthy banters inside the commentary box with several cricketers from across the globe.

It remains to be seen as to how will Dada and Warne reply to Sehwag's tweet.

TAGS

Virender SehwagICC Champions TrophySourav GangulyShane Warne

From Zee News

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

Not MS Dhoni, but THIS is the &#039;calmest man alive&#039; according to Trent Boult
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Not MS Dhoni, but THIS is the 'calmest man alive'...

ICC Champions Trophy: England's Steven Finn eager to s...
cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: England's Steven Finn eager to s...

David Warner slams CA yet again, says players can&#039;t play after July 1 in case of &#039;no contracts&#039;
cricket

David Warner slams CA yet again, says players can't pl...

Does Cristiano Ronaldo deserve a fifth Ballon d`Or? Real Ma...
Football

Does Cristiano Ronaldo deserve a fifth Ballon d`Or? Real Ma...

Champions League: Newly crowned champions Real Madrid recei...
Football

Champions League: Newly crowned champions Real Madrid recei...

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic into quarters as champion Garbine Muguruza crashes out
ICC Champions Trophy

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic into quarter...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

WI 112/3 (15.0 ov)
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 29 runs (D/L method)
AFG 93 (13.3 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

India Vs Pakistan

June 4  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa

June 3  03:00 pm IST
South Africa won by 96 runs

England Vs Bangladesh

June 1  03:00 pm IST
England defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 1 1 0 2
Australia 1 0 0 1
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Bangladesh 1 0 1 0
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Joe Root
133
Runs
2 Tamim Iqbal
| 128 Runs
3 Alex Hales
| 95 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 4 Wickets
2 Ben Stokes
| 1 Wickets
3 Mashrafe Mortaza
| 1 Wickets