ICC Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni not the same finishers anymore, says Mohammad Azharuddin

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin feels that Yuvraj Singh is not the same player he used to be a few years ago. The former right-handed batsman has doubts about both Yuvraj and former skipper MS Dhoni's credentials as game-finishers ahead of India’s clash with Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

“They can’t be the same finishers. They have been playing cricket for 14-15 years and playing consistently is not possible,” Azharuddin said at Salaam Cricket 2017 event organized by Aaj Tak.

Azhar feels that the left-handed batsman has not done well in the recent past and his playing style is not suitable for English conditions.

“Yuvraj Singh’s game is not conducive to England. He hasn’t done so well since that hundred against England earlier this year,” he added.

Yuvraj and Dhoni are a part of India's 15-man squad that is currently in England to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

India have gone into the tournament as defending champions.

Champions Trophy is a special tournament for Yuvraj because he made his debut for India in the same tournament against Kenya 17 years ago.

India will begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

The Men in Blue won both the warm-up matches they played before the tournament proper got underway. Virat Kohli’s side defeated New Zealand by 45 runs (D/L method) and humiliated Bangladesh by 240 runs.

Yuvraj missed India's both warm-up matches due to viral fever.