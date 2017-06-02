close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni not the same finishers anymore, says Mohammad Azharuddin

Champions Trophy is a special tournament for Yuvraj because he made his debut for India in the same tournament against Kenya 17 years ago.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 17:05
ICC Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni not the same finishers anymore, says Mohammad Azharuddin

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin feels that Yuvraj Singh is not the same player he used to be a few years ago. The former right-handed batsman has doubts about both Yuvraj and former skipper MS Dhoni's credentials as game-finishers ahead of India’s clash with Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

“They can’t be the same finishers. They have been playing cricket for 14-15 years and playing consistently is not possible,” Azharuddin said at Salaam Cricket 2017 event organized by Aaj Tak. 

Azhar feels that the left-handed batsman has not done well in the recent past and his playing style is not suitable for English conditions.

“Yuvraj Singh’s game is not conducive to England. He hasn’t done so well since that hundred against England earlier this year,” he added.

Yuvraj and Dhoni are a part of India's 15-man squad that is currently in England to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. 

India have gone into the tournament as defending champions.

Champions Trophy is a special tournament for Yuvraj because he made his debut for India in the same tournament against Kenya 17 years ago.

India will begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. 

The Men in Blue won both the warm-up matches they played before the tournament proper got underway. Virat Kohli’s side defeated New Zealand by 45 runs (D/L method) and humiliated Bangladesh by 240 runs. 

Yuvraj missed India's both warm-up matches due to viral fever.

TAGS

Champions Trophy 2017Yuvraj SinghMS Dhonicricket news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan need to be wary of &#039;dangerous&#039; MS Dhoni, says Aamer Sohail
ICC Champions Trophycricket

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan need to be wary of...

Gautam Gambhir moves to Delhi High Court, issues notice to a restro-bar for using his name
cricket

Gautam Gambhir moves to Delhi High Court, issues notice to...

French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski romp into second round
Tennis

French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski romp int...

Champions League final: Real Madrid aim to script history a...
Football

Champions League final: Real Madrid aim to script history a...

Pakistan bans its cricketers from Afghanistan's domest...
cricket

Pakistan bans its cricketers from Afghanistan's domest...

ICC Champions Trophy: English all-rounder Chris Woakes ruled out of tournament with left side strain
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: English all-rounder Chris Woakes rule...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
AUS
NZ 67/1 (9.4 ov)
ENG 308/2 (47.2 ov)
England beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
BAN 305/6 (50.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa

June 3  03:00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Bangladesh

June 1  03:00 pm IST
England defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 1 1 0 2
Australia 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 1 0 1 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Joe Root
133
Runs
2 Tamim Iqbal
| 128 Runs
3 Alex Hales
| 95 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 4 Wickets
2 Ben Stokes
| 1 Wickets
3 Mashrafe Mortaza
| 1 Wickets