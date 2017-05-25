ICC Chmapions Trophy 2017: MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh are two strongest pillars of our team, regards Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Before Virat Kohli and his Men in Blue flew to England to defend the ICC Chmapions Trophy title they had clinched back in 2013, the Indian skipper spoke to a room full of mediapersons about the tournament, his strategies and of course about the team. Of the lot, Kohli mentioned that Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh will be the two key players in their title regainment campaign in England.

Both Dhoni and Yuvraj are the senior most members of the Champions Trophy squad that flew down to the venue early this morning. A combined experience of 582 ODIs between them. The former has infact led India into win three major ICC tournaments – World T20 2007, World Cup 2011 and finally Champions Trophy 2013 – scripting history to become the first captain to do so. The left-handed batsmen, on the other hand, had played quite an instrumental role in the T20 and ODI World Cup.

Speaking about the two senior members, Virat said, "The team will bank on Yuvraj Singh and Dhoni in critical times. He said when the two are out in the middle, it has a ripple effect on the other members in the team and it lifts their morale.

"They have enough experience that if you give them freedom to play their game in the middle order, am sure they know most how to build the match, how to win, or come out of difficult situations."

Earlier this year, Yuvraj was called back to the squad in the India-England ODI series. In the second match, venued in Cuttack, the duo stitched a spectacular 256-run partnership, with Yuvi at 150 and Dhoni hammering 134 as India ceased at 381/6. Courtesy to that massive fourth-wicket stand, India won by 15 runs.

"What we got to see in the last series (against England) was that they played freely and were enjoying batting with each other like they did without the burden initially. The players above them also get confident and I think, overall, it was good for the team," the 28-year-old added.

"The team environment received a boost because when these two players play with good mindset, the team’s outlook is different. I will regard them as the two strongest pillars of the team. The better their mindset, the better for the team."