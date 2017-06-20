close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC considering two World T20s in four-year cycle; might scrap Champions Trophy

This week's ICC gathering is also set to decide whether to grant Test status to Ireland and Afghanistan, with an announcement expected on Thursday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 19:14
ICC considering two World T20s in four-year cycle; might scrap Champions Trophy
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executive David Richardson has revealed that the Champions Trophy, played in a 50-over format, could be scrapped in favour of the World Twenty20 every two years.

Pakistan outplayed defending champions India in the 2017 final and became the new holders of the Champions League trophy at the Oval in London on Sunday.

The event received huge response from global audiences as millions tuned in to catch the action on television and over the internet as Virat Kohli's men lost to their arch-rivals by 180 runs.

According to Richardson, during the ICC annual conference at The Oval, this week, it will be discussed that India might not host the next Champions Trophy in 2021 as there was no guarantee that there would be another edition that year.

"What we want to do is differentiate our global events from each other so that they can be standalone and create maximum interest every time the event happens," Richardson said.

"At this stage, the next Champions Trophy is still scheduled for India in 2021. Whether that gets changed, the consideration has been given to changing to two T20s in a four-year cycle which would mean swapping the Champions Trophy for a World T20."

"The fact is that World T20s do attract a lot of interest, they generate significant revenue for the television companies, but most importantly from our point of view they provide us with an opportunity to give more opportunities to more teams", he added.

"A 16-team World T20 – even a 20-team World T20 – down the line is something that we would like to look at."

"With a 10-team World Cup we're hoping to increase the competitiveness of matches and the standard of the tournament as a whole."

"It might not be necessary to continue with two 50-over tournaments going forward."

"It's never wise to try and make a call too early, but certainly the applications of both are very well founded," said Richardson.

"They both, on the face of it, meet the majority, if not all, of the full member criteria that has been set.

"I'm optimistic that they'll be given serious consideration to have every chance of succeeding."

This week's ICC gathering is also set to decide whether to grant Test status to Ireland and Afghanistan, with an announcement expected on Thursday.

TAGS

ICC Champions TrophyICC World T20cricket newsIndia vs PakistanVirat KohliDavid Richardson

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Rahul Dravid questions Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni&#039;s roles in India&#039;s 2019 World Cup preparations
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Rahul Dravid questions Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni's roles...

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez rules out David De Gea&#039;s move from Manchester United
Football

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez rules out David De G...

If you don&#039;t worship Sachin Tendulkar, you don&#039;t love cricket: Hardik Pandya
ICC Champions Trophycricket

If you don't worship Sachin Tendulkar, you don't...

ICC Champions Trophy: Sarfraz Ahmed&#039;s uncle confident Men in Blue will make a strong comeback after loss in final
cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Sarfraz Ahmed's uncle confident...

Bollywood actresses bowled over by Hardik Pandya&#039;s &#039;fighter&#039; innings against Pakistan in CT 2017 final
cricket

Bollywood actresses bowled over by Hardik Pandya's...

Virat Kohli &amp; Co to leave for Barbados today, Anil Kumble to &#039;stay back&#039; for ICC meet
cricket

Virat Kohli & Co to leave for Barbados today, Anil Kumb...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

India Vs Pakistan

June 18  03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Click for full Schdule »

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
India won by 9 wickets with 59 balls remaining.

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
317
Runs
2 Rohit Sharma
| 304 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 293 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Hassan Ali
 10 Wickets
2 Liam Plunkett
| 8 Wickets
3 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets