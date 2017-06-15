ICC CT 2017: After tense moments in the field, Virat Kohli credits MS Dhoni for game changing move in semi-final
As it turned out, those five runs failed to materialised as India chased down the 265-run target comfortably, losing only one wicket.
New Delhi: There were some tense moments in the Indian camp during their ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Thursday.
India won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first. In the 40th over of the Bangladesh innings, an errand throw from Mahendra Singh Dhoni resulted in five penalty runs. A fuming Kohli shouted at his former captain. It probably was one sour moment in India's otherwise good outing in the field.
Then there was one game changing moment during the Bangladesh innings when Kohli introduced Kedar Jadhav into the attack. The spinner removed both Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim after their 121-run stand to get India back on track.
After the match, Kohli credited Dhoni for his help in taking that decision.
"Yeah, when moves like this pay off, I won't take the whole credit. Obviously, I asked MS, as well, and we both decided that Kedar is a good option at the moment, and he bowled really well. Credit to him," Kohli said.
Kohli also gave credit to two openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma and also two new ball bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
India will play arch-rivals Pakistan in Sunday's final.
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
India Vs Pakistan
June 18 03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Pakistan Vs TBC
June 15 03:00 pm IST
India won by 9 wickets with 59 balls remaining.
England Vs Pakistan
June 14 03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|3
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|4
|South Africa
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|2