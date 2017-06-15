close
ICC CT 2017: After tense moments in the field, Virat Kohli credits MS Dhoni for game changing move in semi-final

As it turned out, those five runs failed to materialised as India chased down the 265-run target comfortably, losing only one wicket.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 23:57
ICC CT 2017: After tense moments in the field, Virat Kohli credits MS Dhoni for game changing move in semi-final

New Delhi: There were some tense moments in the Indian camp during their ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Thursday.

India won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first. In the 40th over of the Bangladesh innings, an errand throw from Mahendra Singh Dhoni resulted in five penalty runs. A fuming Kohli shouted at his former captain. It probably was one sour moment in India's otherwise good outing in the field.

As it turned out, those five runs failed to materialised as India chased down the 265-run target comfortably, losing only one wicket.

Then there was one game changing moment during the Bangladesh innings when Kohli introduced Kedar Jadhav into the attack. The spinner removed both Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim after their 121-run stand to get India back on track.

After the match, Kohli credited Dhoni for his help in taking that decision.

"Yeah, when moves like this pay off, I won't take the whole credit. Obviously, I asked MS, as well, and we both decided that Kedar is a good option at the moment, and he bowled really well. Credit to him," Kohli said.

Kohli also gave credit to two openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma and also two new ball bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India will play arch-rivals Pakistan in Sunday's final.

TAGS

Virat Kohli MS Dhoni India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy Kedar Jadhav Tamim Iqbal Mushfiqur Rahim cricket news

