ICC CT 2017, Aus vs Eng: Jason Roy conjures up impossible catch to dismiss dangerous Glenn Maxwell — WATCH
Maxwell made 20 off 31 balls as Australia managed a below-par 277 for nine wicket. In reply, England were stuttering at 35 for when rain interrupted play in Birmingham.
New Delhi: Glenn Maxwell is known for taking stunning catches, but on Saturday the Aussie all-rounder became a victim of a brilliant Jason Roy take at deep.
In their do-or-die ICC Champions League Group A match against England at Edgbaston, England put Australia into bat first.
In the 43rd over, Maxwell played a pull shot off the third ball, bowled by Mark Wood. It was sailing for s ix, but Roy produced a stunning catch at the deep the send back dangerous Maxwell.
The England fielder timed his jump to perfection, but he failed to control the landing. To keep the ball in play, he released it in the air, and after landing outside the ground, jumped back to complete the catch.
Here's the video:
WICKET: Maxwell falls to Wood for 20 https://t.co/zYREuPNM3N #cricket @icc
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) June 10, 2017
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
England Vs Australia
June 10 03: 00 pm IST
Edgbaston
New Zealand Vs Bangladesh
June 9 03: 00 pm IST
Bangladesh won by 5 wickets with 16 balls remaining
India Vs Sri Lanka
June 8 03: 00 pm IST
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|2
|1
|1
|2
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|2