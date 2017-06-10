ICC CT 2017, Aus vs Eng: Jason Roy conjures up impossible catch to dismiss dangerous Glenn Maxwell — WATCH

New Delhi: Glenn Maxwell is known for taking stunning catches, but on Saturday the Aussie all-rounder became a victim of a brilliant Jason Roy take at deep.

In their do-or-die ICC Champions League Group A match against England at Edgbaston, England put Australia into bat first.

In the 43rd over, Maxwell played a pull shot off the third ball, bowled by Mark Wood. It was sailing for s ix, but Roy produced a stunning catch at the deep the send back dangerous Maxwell.

The England fielder timed his jump to perfection, but he failed to control the landing. To keep the ball in play, he released it in the air, and after landing outside the ground, jumped back to complete the catch.

Here's the video:

Maxwell made 20 off 31 balls as Australia managed a below-par 277 for nine wicket. In reply, England were stuttering at 35 for when rain interrupted play in Birmingham.