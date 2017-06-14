ICC CT 2017, IND vs BAN: 2015 World Cup quarter-final memories still haunt Bangladesh supporters

Dhaka: Bangladeshi supporters are wary of a repeat of the 2015 World Cup quarter-final against India where two umpiring decisions went against them ahead of the much-anticipated semi-final clash of the ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston here on Thursday.

According to a report in Bangladesh`s vernacular daily `Jugantor` published on Tuesday, a section of Bangladesh supporters have the 2015 World Cup quarter-final in mind where two decisions went against them.

First, centurion Rohit Sharma (137) got a reprieve on his individual score of 90 with the team total at 196 in the 40th over bowled by Rubel Hossain when a marginal `no-ball` call went in favour of the Indian opener.

Ian Gould was the umpire who adjudged Rubel`s full-toss as a waist high `no-ball` with Rohit being holed out at deep mid-wicket boundary.

However, the TV replays showed that it was a real touch-and-go situation which could have gone either way.

Next, Shikhar Dhawan seemed to touch the boundary rope while taking a catch to dismiss in-form batsman Mohammad Mahmudullah for 21 in the 17th over. Even though replays were inconclusive, the third umpire gave the decision in India`s favour.

India won that match by 109 runs while many Bangladesh fans burnt an effigy of Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar.

`Jugantor` claimed that though there have been no reports of Bangladesh supporters expressing their concern over Richard Kettleborough and Kumar Dharmasena, umpires for Thursday`s semi-final, the 2015 World Cup incidents are fresh in their memories and everyone will be on guard watching the match on television.

Bangladesh have so far ridden on the backs of their experienced players` performances to book a semi-final berth albeit with some assistance from rain in the game against Australia where they were down in the dumps when the skies opened up and points were split.

Nonetheless the likes of Tamim Iqbal who hit a century and followed it up with a 95 in the first two games of the tournament, and Mushfiqur Rahim who scored a fifty against England helped the team punch above its weight.

To round things off, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudulah Riyad`s magnificent hundreds in a 224-run fifth-wicket stand that won them the game against more fancied New Zealand after being 33/4 chasing 266 to win showed their mettle.

Coach Chandika Hathurusingha is banking on pace variety against India who have stars like Virat Kohli, in-form Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni in their batting line-up.

"We are better than anybody else (when he was asked to compare his bowling attack with India). We have variation. Each of our four fast bowlers give you a different taste," the Sri Lankan was quoted by Bangladesh newspaper `The Daily Star` while talking to reporters after the training session at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

"I always said that my bowlers are better. I don`t underestimate India. They have a very good fast bowling attack. They are very good in helpful conditions. As I said before we have four bowlers with different sets of skills," he added.