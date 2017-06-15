ICC CT 2017, IND vs BAN: Twitter goes bonkers as Team India reaches consecutive finals
The Men in Blue, who will face Pakistan in the final at Oval, will be hoping to beat their arch rivals once again and defend the title they won 4 years back.
New Delhi: Team India reached consecutive ICC Champions Trophy finals with a dominant 9-wicket victory over Bangaldesh at Edgbaston, courtesy some thrilling performances from centurion Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and others. (IND vs BAN - Report | Full Coverage)
Seeing the Virat Kohli-led Team India book their spot in the final, Twitterati including Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, etc. went absolutely berserk.
So proud. Congratulations team India. Great performance by @imVkohli, @ImRo45 & @SDhawan25! My best wishes for the finals against Pakistan.
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 15, 2017
That is some high class batting display by top 3 @SDhawan25 @ImRo45 @imVkohli #BANvIND #CT17
— zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) June 15, 2017
Well tried Pote. Great effort to reach semis.Ghar ki hi baat hai.
Father's Day par Bete ke saath final hai. Mazaak ko serious mat liyo bete.
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 15, 2017
Consecutive finals it is !!! Cant wait for the 18th
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 15, 2017
It's not a win...It's a statementWhat a professional performance from Team IndiaCongrats and good luck for the finals #CT17
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 15, 2017
Indian Flag flies high with Glory @Edgbaston. Congrats #TeamIndia for a stunning Performance & Win #INDvBAN #CT17 pic.twitter.com/WB2zDmqbwO
— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) June 15, 2017
The moment India booked their place in the #CT17 Final!
WATCH: https://t.co/XE3juoc19z pic.twitter.com/9l9o0OyE1h
— ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2017
Congratulations #TeamIndia for the victoryin #IndVsBan.
Hoping to see a great match this sunday #IndVsPak Bring it On.
— Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) June 15, 2017
So 10 years after the T20 World Cup , it's going to be an India - Pakistan final in an ICC event . Come on India !!!#CT17
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 15, 2017
Outstanding, India too strong! Sets up an exciting final... #CT17 #IndVsPak #CTFinal #india #Pakistan
— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) June 15, 2017
It was Rohit Sharma whose unbeaten century sealed India`s place in a Champions Trophy final.
Bangladesh`s total of 264 for seven never looked like being enough and was duly made to look inadequate by India`s powerful top-order.
Sharma and fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan (46) put on 87 before Sharma (123 not out) and India captain Virat Kohli (96 not out) completed the job with nearly 10 overs to spare.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
India Vs Pakistan
June 18 03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Pakistan Vs TBC
June 15 03:00 pm IST
India won by 9 wickets with 59 balls remaining.
England Vs Pakistan
June 14 03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|3
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|4
|South Africa
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|2