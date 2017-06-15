ICC CT 2017, IND vs BAN: Twitter goes bonkers as Team India reaches consecutive finals

New Delhi: Team India reached consecutive ICC Champions Trophy finals with a dominant 9-wicket victory over Bangaldesh at Edgbaston, courtesy some thrilling performances from centurion Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and others. (IND vs BAN - Report | Full Coverage)

The Men in Blue, who will face Pakistan in the final at Oval, will be hoping to beat their arch rivals once again and defend the title they won 4 years back.

Seeing the Virat Kohli-led Team India book their spot in the final, Twitterati including Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, etc. went absolutely berserk.

So proud. Congratulations team India. Great performance by @imVkohli, @ImRo45 & @SDhawan25! My best wishes for the finals against Pakistan. — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 15, 2017

Well tried Pote. Great effort to reach semis.Ghar ki hi baat hai.

Father's Day par Bete ke saath final hai. Mazaak ko serious mat liyo bete. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 15, 2017

Consecutive finals it is !!! Cant wait for the 18th — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 15, 2017

It's not a win...It's a statementWhat a professional performance from Team IndiaCongrats and good luck for the finals #CT17 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 15, 2017

Congratulations #TeamIndia for the victoryin #IndVsBan.

Hoping to see a great match this sunday #IndVsPak Bring it On. — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) June 15, 2017

So 10 years after the T20 World Cup , it's going to be an India - Pakistan final in an ICC event . Come on India !!!#CT17 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 15, 2017

It was Rohit Sharma whose unbeaten century sealed India`s place in a Champions Trophy final.

Bangladesh`s total of 264 for seven never looked like being enough and was duly made to look inadequate by India`s powerful top-order.

Sharma and fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan (46) put on 87 before Sharma (123 not out) and India captain Virat Kohli (96 not out) completed the job with nearly 10 overs to spare.