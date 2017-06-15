close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 22:50
ICC CT 2017, IND vs BAN: Twitter goes bonkers as Team India reaches consecutive finals

New Delhi: Team India reached consecutive ICC Champions Trophy finals with a dominant 9-wicket victory over Bangaldesh at Edgbaston, courtesy some thrilling performances from centurion Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and others. (IND vs BAN - Report | Full Coverage)

The Men in Blue, who will face Pakistan in the final at Oval, will be hoping to beat their arch rivals once again and defend the title they won 4 years back.

Seeing the Virat Kohli-led Team India book their spot in the final, Twitterati including Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, etc. went absolutely berserk.

It was Rohit Sharma whose unbeaten century sealed India`s place in a Champions Trophy final.

Bangladesh`s total of 264 for seven never looked like being enough and was duly made to look inadequate by India`s powerful top-order. 

Sharma and fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan (46) put on 87 before Sharma (123 not out) and India captain Virat Kohli (96 not out) completed the job with nearly 10 overs to spare.

India vs BangaldeshInd vs BanTwitterVirat KohliRohit SharmaChampions TrophyICC Champions Trophy finalSachin tendulkarVirender SehwagZaheer Khan

