ICC CT 2017, Ind vs SL – Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan become most prolific pair in Champions Trophy

New Delhi: Defending champion India faced a crumbling seven-wicket defeat to 'underdogs'-tagged Sri Lanka, when they locked horns at the Oval, on Thursday. Albeit, amid the loss, India did tick off a few boxes in their favour. And one of them was the prolific opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

Put to bat first, the duo walked towards the pitch with the Indian hope residing on their shoulders to provide a gritty opening stand thus laying a strong foundation. And indeed they did deliver. They started off slow, easing into the Lankan pace attack and by the ninth over, it was mere aggression off their bat, doing all the talking.

The openers wove a phenomenal 138-run partnership before Lasith Malinga outfoxed Rohit Sharma with a slower bouncer in the 25th over. Interestingly, this was their 10th ODI 100 run stand overall and fourth in ICC Champions Trophy since 2013.

The incredible stand, which was also their highest partnership ever in Champions Trophy, put them atop as the best opening pair in the coveted tournament. Together, the duo has recorded 656 runs in 7 innings with an applauding average of 93.71. Rohit and Dhawan's brilliancy with the bat on Thursday edged them past previous best Chris Gayle and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who had recorded 635 runs.

Adding onto their records galore, the duo became the first Indian pair to notch up three consecutive 100-plus partnerships – 123 vs Australia at SCG, in January 2016; 136 vs Pakistan, at Edgbaston; and 138 vs Sri Lanka, at the Oval.

The Indian skipper, before heading on to England for the coveted tournament, had mentioned the three reasons for which the Men in Blue had clinched the title back in 2013."The relationship of Rohit and Shikhar (in 2013) as an opening pair … it was a great thing to see for all Indian fans and for the Indian cricket team," Kohli said. "That was a massive factor in us winning the Champions Trophy."

He hoped to stick to the same strengths as it would determine their march along a stiffer tournament like the Champions Trophy.

As for the match, both notched up their respective fifties, with Shikhar going on to slam 125 runs off 198 deliveries, which pushed Indian total to 321 runs. However, a splendid 159-run partnership by Danushka Gunathilaka (76) and Kushal Mendis(89) overshadowed India's relentless effort to assure themselves of a semi-final berth.