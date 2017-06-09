close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC #CT17, IND vs SA: Ravichandran Ashwin against southpaws will be a preferred choice, feels South Africa coach Neil McKenzie

With three left-handers in Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy and David Miller in the top six, it is imperative that Ashwin who can turn the ball away, would get a look in.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 19:38
ICC #CT17, IND vs SA: Ravichandran Ashwin against southpaws will be a preferred choice, feels South Africa coach Neil McKenzie

London: India's premier off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin may be back in the mix after being dropped in the first two games and South Africa batting coach Neil McKenzie feels that the tweaker would be a preferred choice against his team.

With three left-handers in Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy and David Miller in the top six, it is imperative that Ashwin who can turn the ball away, would get a look in.

"When it comes to strategy, Ashwin against left-handers should be preferred choice but I think there's quality at both ends and you need two good performances at the end of the day," McKenzie said after his team's optional net session at the indoor stadium of Lord's ground.

However, McKenzie was quick to remind that South Africa had a good record against the Indian spinners during that high-scoring ODI series in 2015.

"I think they (Ashwin and Jadeja) have all had good records against us specially in Test matches but we will take confidence from the fact that we won the ODI series in India back in 2015. Both teams have got some serious options," said the former right-handed batsman.

He put it nicely when asked about what a high-stakes virtual quarter-final mean to him.

"If India lose, it's the defending champions out of the tournament and if it's South Africa, then No 1 side in the world goes out and we have played some consistent cricket. It's two fantastic sides at a great venue playing a quarter final," he aptly put it.

Admitting that both sides should have closed in on their respective second games, the coach cautioned the opposition not to judge them on basis of one bad match.

"Both sides realise that they didn't take advantage of the situation they were in and would like to capitalise on chances having played a lot with and against each other. But one performance doesn't make us an average side. We have had some great performances."

He feels that soft dismissals against Pakistan cost them dearly.

"We had a few soft dismissals. We pride on our top six batsmen to get hundreds. You don't see Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla getting out in that fashion," McKenzie said.

He complimented Sri Lanka for throwing the group open with a fantastic run chase.

"It was one helluva chase by Sri Lanka after India put in a big total. Sri Lanka has opened up the group and there's a lot to play for in the last two matches."

TAGS

Ravichandran AshwinIndia vs South AfricaNeil McKenzieICC Champions TrophyQuinton de KockJP DuminyDavid Millercricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: AB de Villiers to undergo fitness test ahead of virtual quarter-final against India
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: AB de Villiers to undergo fitnes...

WATCH: Kane Williamson&#039;s brain-fade moment! Bangla tigers make a feast out of messy Kiwi running
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Kane Williamson's brain-fade moment! Bangla tig...

Lionel Messi`s Argentina down Brazil in Australian `Superclasico`
Football

Lionel Messi`s Argentina down Brazil in Australian `Supercl...

WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar direct hit FLOORS Kusal Mendis in ICC Champions Trophy
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar direct hit FLOORS Kusal Mendis in...

Saudi Arabia&#039;s football bosses apologise after facing backlash for disrespecting minute&#039;s silence for London attack
Football

Saudi Arabia's football bosses apologise after facing...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Here&#039;s how the qualification scenario for semi-final stage looks like
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Here's how the qualificatio...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
NZ 265/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN need 254 runs in 270 balls at 5.64 rpo
BAN 12/3 (5.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh

June 9  03: 00 pm IST
Sophia Gardens
Click for full Schdule »

India Vs Sri Lanka

June 8  03: 00 pm IST
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets

Pakistan Vs South Africa

June 7  06: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L)
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 2 2 0 4
Australia 2 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 0 1 1
New Zealand 2 0 1 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 2 1 1 2
South Africa 2 1 1 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| 193 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets