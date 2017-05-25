Ignored Harbhajan Singh lambasts BCCI's double standards, claims he doesn't get same 'privileges' as MS Dhoni

New Delhi: Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has probably stirred a hornet's nest by blaming the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) for adopting double standards when it comes to selection matters.

Harbahajan, 36, questioned the MSK Prasad-led selection committee's decision to select underperforming Mahendra Singh Dhoni, while ignoring performers like himself and Gautam Gambhir.

'Yes there is no doubt that Dhoni brings a lot to the table apart from his batting, whether he is in form or not. Obviously we have seen that he is not hitting the ball as well as we have seen,' Harbhajan told NDTV.

"But he has been captain and he understands the game and having him in the middle will help lot of youngsters and people out there who are not feeling great in particular moments. So he has that edge.

"But when it comes to me. I do feel that we are not given that sort of privilege. We too have played for 19 years and won and lost India matches. I have won two World Cups too. So this privilege is for some players, and for some it is not and I'm one of those for whom this privilege is not there. I don't know why that is the case.

In the just concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, Dhoni failed to produce his usual goods, managing only 290 runs in 15 innings for the runners-up Rising Pune Supergiant.

Harbhajan, in his limited outings for the eventual champions Mumbai Indians, managed eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.48, which was best for the team.

Regarded as one of the greatest ever Indian bowlers, Harbhajan has more than 700 international wickets. He was also won two World Cups with the national team.

He last played for India last October against South Africa in an ODI, and was hoping for a comeback to national team.

"That question of 'why', needs to be asked to the selectors. I don't want to sing my own praises but the amount of cricket others have played even I understand the game as much and what they bring to the table we also bring to the table. We too wish to play for the country as much," he added.

Bhajji mentioned the example of Gambhir to drive his point home.

"It is not fair to be honest. Why do we play such tournaments (like the IPL)? We play to get selected to play for India. If people are doing well. Let's talk about Gautam Gambhir. He has the most number of runs consistently," he said.

Both Harbhajan and Gambhir were reportedly not considered for the selection when Prasad announced the 15-man squad for upcoming ICC Champions Trophy on May 8.