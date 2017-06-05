Incumbent Anil Kumble re-applies for the post of India head coach: Report

New Delhi: The hunt for new India coach took a new turn with incumbent Anil Kumble reportedly re-applying for the post, even though he has been given a direct entry into the selection process by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In a report published on Sunday, sportstarlive.com cited reliable sources to claim that Kumble has reapplied for the post. It also added that Kumble's application for the post is a matter of intrigue, as he is not required to do so after the BCCI already gave him a direct entry in the selection process.

The 46-year-old has helped the Indian team to unprecedented success, helping Virat Kohli & Co to 19 wins across all formats. The former India captain and spin legend was hired as Indian team’s head coach in June 2016 on a one-year contract, and it expires at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

But just ahead of India's Champions Trophy title defense in England, the BCCI on May 25 invited fresh applications for a new coach. In the advertisement, the BCCI, however, claimed that Kumble will be an automatic entry.

It was earlier reported that BCCI officials were unhappy with Kumble and skipper Kohli for demanding a huge pay hike, which was followed by a reported rift between the two protagonists of Indian cricket.

However, Kohli had dismissed the rift rumours, stating that "agreements and disagreements happen".

"There are no problems whatsoever. If something is put in place as a process, I don't see why people are creating so much speculation about it. It's been followed last time as well, and I didn't see any issues being created last time. It's the same process," the skipper added in pre-match presser on the eve of India's tournament opener.

Meanwhile, former Australian cricketer Craig McDermott had confirmed applying for the India job.

"I have had aspirations for a while to be a head coach."

"I was away from cricket coaching for a year, and now, I want to come back to it. I have also enjoyed my time in India, and it would be nice to serve Indian cricket," McDermott told sportstarlive.com.

Besides McDermott, his Aussie compatriot Tom Moody, former Pakistan coach Richard Pybus, ex-India opener Virender Sehwag and current coach of Afghanistan Lalchand Rajput have also reportedly applied for the job.

The coach will be selected by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee, which comprises of Kumble's former team mates Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.