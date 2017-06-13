close
IND vs BAN: Bangladesh fan starts ugly mind games, drape dog in Indian flag being chased by Tiger

Earlier, a Bangladeshi newspaper had posted a photo of Indian batsmen with their heads shaved and Mustafizur Rahman holding a barber's knife. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 20:31
IND vs BAN: Bangladesh fan starts ugly mind games, drape dog in Indian flag being chased by Tiger

New Delhi: A couple of rain-hit encounters and sloppy performance on field not just knocked Australia out of the ICC Champions Trophy but also gave Bangladesh a ticket to seal their spot in the last 4. With Mashrafe Mortaza's side all set to lock horns with Virat Kohli-led India on June 15, some Bangladeshi fans have already started playing ugly mind games on Twitter.

This is not the first time Bangladeshis have produced such a shameful act. 

Earlier, a Bangladeshi newspaper had posted a photo of Indian batsmen with their heads shaved and Mustafizur Rahman holding a barber's knife. 

Mustafizur shaved heads

With just a couple of days to go into the clash, the photoshop skills of Bangladesh fans have grabbed the limelight once again. In the picture which became viral on social media, fan pasted the Indian flag on a dog being chased by a tiger, which has Bangladesh flag pasted on it.

Out of respect for the Indian flag, we blurred the part of image showing Indian flag on back of the dog. 

Here's the picture:-

Bangladesh - India

The caption of the picture was in Bengali, “Mama khela jombe“. It's literal translation is "brother, it will be a good game."

The picture has already started a social media war, but the result will be decided on pitch when the two sides meet at Edgbaston.

Champions Trophy, India vs Bangladesh, Twitter, ICC CT 2017, Indian flag, Bangladesh

