Ind vs SL: Twitterati hail Sri Lanka after stunning win over star-studded Men in Blue in ICC Champions Trophy

New Delhi: Virat Kohli-led India suffered a shocking defeat in their second match of ICC Champions Trophy where they were thrashed by seven wickets by Sri Lanka. Going into the match, Men in Blue were favourites but the Lankans stunned everybody by putting a gutsy show against the defending champions.

Batting first, India put a commendable 321 runs on board, thanks to a brilliant century by Shikhar Dhawan (125). Rohit Sharma (78) and MS Dhoni (63) were the other two batsmen who played good knocks.

In reply, after losing Niroshan Dickwella (7) in the fifth over of the innings, Danushka Gunathilaka (76) and Kusal Mendis (89) stitched a match-winning 159-run partnership for second wicket which took the match away from India.

Twitterati was full of praise for the way Angelo Mathews' men fought against all the odds to register their first win of the tournament:

Here are some of the reactions from cricket experts:

Kumar Sangakkara: Amazing. It mean a lot to the team. So proud watching from the com box. Captain fantastic+army man+young genius+injury sub=victory

Mahela Jayawardene: Well done boys! Showed the brand of cricket we have to play to win this tournament... really proud celebrate the win and onwards we go.

Russel Arnold: What a Chase... what a win ... @OfficialSLC #CT17 Well done fellows !!! Incredible stuff... against all odds showed a lot of character!!!

Upul Tharanga: Superb run chase by @OfficialSLC excellent batting display by @kusal2official @danushka_70 @Angelo69Mathews @KusalJPerera & asela #CT17

Michael Vaughan: Egg on Face for 2 days running ... !!!! But I don't mind when you see games like that ... Sri Lanka were tremendous.... #CT17

Kohli was also full of praise for Sri Lanka in the post-match conference.

"I think Sri Lanka played really well," Kohli told a news conference following his team`s seven-wicket loss.

"The other teams are also champions and that needs to be kept in mind. We are not invincible."

All four teams in Group B now have two points going into the last round of their fixtures in which India will play top-ranked South Africa on Sunday, while Sri Lanka will meet Pakistan on Monday.