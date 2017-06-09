close
Ind vs SL: Twitterati hail Sri Lanka after stunning win over star-studded Men in Blue in ICC Champions Trophy

All four teams in the Group B now have two points going into the last round of games in which India will play top-ranked South Africa on Sunday, while Sri Lanka will meet Pakistan on Monday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 09:35
IANS

New Delhi: Virat Kohli-led India suffered a shocking defeat in their second match of ICC Champions Trophy where they were thrashed by seven wickets by Sri Lanka. Going into the match, Men in Blue were favourites but the Lankans stunned everybody by putting a gutsy show against the defending champions.

Batting first, India put a commendable 321 runs on board, thanks to a brilliant century by Shikhar Dhawan (125). Rohit Sharma (78) and MS Dhoni (63) were the other two batsmen who played good knocks.

In reply, after losing Niroshan Dickwella (7) in the fifth over of the innings, Danushka Gunathilaka (76) and Kusal Mendis (89) stitched a match-winning 159-run partnership for second wicket which took the match away from India.

Twitterati was full of praise for the way Angelo Mathews' men fought against all the odds to register their first win of the tournament:

Here are some of the reactions from cricket experts:

Kumar Sangakkara: Amazing. It mean a lot to the team. So proud watching from the com box. Captain fantastic+army man+young genius+injury sub=victory

Mahela Jayawardene: Well done boys! Showed the brand of cricket we have to play to win this tournament... really proud celebrate the win and onwards we go.

Russel Arnold: What a Chase... what a win ... @OfficialSLC #CT17 Well done fellows !!! Incredible stuff... against all odds showed a lot of character!!!

Upul Tharanga: Superb run chase by @OfficialSLC excellent batting display by @kusal2official @danushka_70 @Angelo69Mathews @KusalJPerera & asela #CT17

Michael Vaughan: Egg on Face for 2 days running ... !!!! But I don't mind when you see games like that ... Sri Lanka were tremendous.... #CT17

Kohli was also full of praise for Sri Lanka in the post-match conference.

"I think Sri Lanka played really well," Kohli told a news conference following his team`s seven-wicket loss.

"The other teams are also champions and that needs to be kept in mind. We are not invincible."

All four teams in Group B now have two points going into the last round of their fixtures in which India will play top-ranked South Africa on Sunday, while Sri Lanka will meet Pakistan on Monday.

India vs Sri LankaICC Champions TrophySri Lanka cricketVirat KohliAngelo Mathewscricket news

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh

June 9  03: 00 pm IST
Sophia Gardens
India Vs Sri Lanka

June 8  03: 00 pm IST
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets

Pakistan Vs South Africa

June 7  06: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L)
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 2 2 0 4
Australia 2 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 0 1 1
New Zealand 2 0 1 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 2 1 1 2
South Africa 2 1 1 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| 193 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets