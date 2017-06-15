close
India vs Bangladesh: Key players to watch out for in ICC Champions Trophy's 2nd semi-final

With clouds hovering over Edgbaston, it remains to be seen whether the fans can witness 100 overs of cricket.

By Suyash Srivastava | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 14:47

New Delhi: Bangladesh, by any chance, are no more minnows. The fact that they have made it to the semi-finals of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 ahead of teams like Australia and New Zealand, proves why they can't be taken lightly.

And thus complacency would be the last thing in the mind of Virat Kohli's men as they take on The Bangla Tigers in the second semi-final of the prestigious tournament.

India might look a more settled unit on paper, but Bangladesh's strength has been their ability to produce a match-winning performance as a unit.

Here are some of the key players to watch out for from both teams:

Rohit Sharma: While Shikhar Dhawan has been on a roll in the tournament, Rohit Sharma hasn't been in the best of form. The Mumbai batsman, widely regarded as one of the most elegant in modern day era, will be desperate to play a big knock in today's game.

Jasprit Bumrah: The Yorker King might have had an ordinary tournament as per his standards, but the team management would have high expectations from him. At a time when other bowlers are struggling to bowl yorkers, the right-arm pacer can bowl them at will – something which Bangladesh will have to look out for.

Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh's biggest cricketing hero, who pulled off a sensational chase in the previous match with a mind-blowing century, will once again be the key for the Bangla Tigers. Irrespective of whether Bangladesh bat first or chase, Shakib will have to put his experience into count both with the willow and the ball.

Mustafizur Rahman: The left-arm seamer, who is not in the best of form, has had enormous success against the Men in Blue. With plenty of variations up his sleeve, the seamer would be expected to take out The Fizz of the star-studded Indian batting line-up.



India vs BangladeshMustafizur RahmanRohit SharmaJasprit BumrahShakib Al HasanICC Champions Trophy

