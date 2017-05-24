India vs Pakistan: Haris Sohail vows to give his best against Virat Kohli and Co in Champions Trophy

New Delhi: Pakistani batsman Haris Sohail was announced in the team's 15-man Champions League squad after Umar Akmal was deemed unfit for the tournament in England. With the prospect of playing against arch rivals India in the opening match of the team's campaign on June 4, Sohail has vowed to give his best in attempt to swing the match in Pakistan's favour.

“I will try my best to play my role in the team’s success,” Express Tribune quoted Haris as saying.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) called Haris, left-handed batsman Umar Amin and right-handed batsman Asif Zakir at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Lahore to participate in the fitness test, where he was adjudged the best among the trio based on the reports submitted by the trainer.

The 28-year-old, who last played an ODI for Pakistan in May 2015 during Zimbabwe’s landmark tour to Pakistan, said he was very happy to make a comeback to the national side.

Speaking about the high-octane match, Haris said: “Every player wishes to perform well against India.

“If I get a chance to play against India, I will surely try my best to put up a good performance against them,” he added.

In the 22 ODIs, Haris has scored 774 runs at an average of 43 with a strike rate of 82.86. In the same number of ODIs, he has bagged four wickets with his left-arm spin.

After the India high-profile encounter against India, Pakistan will play South Africa (in Birmingham on June 7) and Sri Lanka (in Cardiff on June 12).