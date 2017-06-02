India vs Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed's men good enough to beat Virat Kohli & Co in ICC Champions Trophy, feels Abdul Razzak

New Delhi: Former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzak reckons Sarfraz Ahmed's men will defeat India in their much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy encounter.

Men in Blue are the defending champions having defeated England in 2013. While Virat Kohli's team boasts of some of the finest players in world cricket, Razzak is confident that Pakistan can still beat India.

“Pakistan have a good enough team to field against India and although they are missing some power-hitters like Sharjeel Khan and Umar Akmal, Sarfraz’s [Ahmed] team can still beat them,” former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq told The Express Tribune.

Razzak added that most of the Pakistani batsmen will have to produce decent knocks against India, who are touted as one of the favourites to win the tournament.

“The team has some good batsmen such as Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Azhar Ali, Ahmad Shahzad, Imad Wasim and also Sarfraz who can help Pakistan score decent totals,” he added.

“They will have to survive the new ball and the responsibility lies on the shoulder of Azhar to give Pakistan a good start.”

While Pakistan have a horrible record against India in ICC World Cups, they lead 3-2 against them in terms of matches won in ICC Champions Trophy.

Pakistan have reached the semi-final of the tournament twice, in 2004 and 2009, but have never made it to the final.