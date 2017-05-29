India vs Pakistan: Sports Minister Vijay Goel rules out bilateral series between arch-rivals in current scenario

London: As the entire world is waiting with bated breath for the much-awaited match between India and Pakistan at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Monday ruled out a bilateral cricket series with Pakistan.

Goel's firm statement comes on a day when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials are meeting in Dubai to discuss their bilateral ties, which have remained suspended since 2012 due to diplomatic tensions after terror attacks in India.

"BCCI should speak to the government before giving any proposal to Pakistan. I have made it clear that bilateral cricket with Pakistan is not possible till the time there is cross-border terror. We have, however, no say on multilateral events (ICC tournaments)," Goel told reporters.

The PCB has already sent a legal notice to BCCI claiming damages in tune of USD 60 million (Rs 387 crore approx) for allegedly not honouring the MoU that had stated five bilateral series in the cycle between 2015-2023.

It is learnt that the BCCI officials led by joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary will explain to their PCB counterparts that the series can't be held without government permission and would also request them to withdraw the case.

If Pakistan refuses to budge, it is learnt that no way will BCCI pay any compensation in this case.

The cash-strapped PCB's finances heavily depend on a series with India which would mean a financial windfall for the nation, where no international cricketing activity has taken place since terrorist attack on Sri Lankan cricket team

The two arch-rivals last participated in a bilateral series in December 2012 when Pakistan visited India for a limited overs series that included three One Day Internationals and two Twenty20 Internationals.

The two nations last locked horns at the ICC World Twenty20 last year where Men in Blue got the better of their neighbours.

(With Agencies inputs)