India vs Pakistan: Virender Sehwag trolls Sarfraz Ahmed & Co ahead of Indo-Pak clash in ICC Champions Trophy on June 4

New Delhi: As India take on Pakistan in a much-awaited game in ICC Champions Trophy, the momentum around the high-voltage encounter has been building for quite some time now.

From fans to experts, everybody has been sharing their views regarding the match, considering the arch-rivals barely play against each other at the international stage.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is one of the most followed cricketers on Twitter, gave fans something to cherish during India's second warm-up match against Bangladesh.

While commentating, the Nawab of Nazafgarh took a dig at the Pakistani team by saying, "India practising with Pota before playing Beta.”

Men in Blue have been in fine form ahead of their opening match. Virat Kohli's men comprehensively defeated New Zealand as well as Bangladesh in the two warm-up matches.

India are the defending champions having defeated England in the 2013 edition.