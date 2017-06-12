close
India vs South Africa: Crowd greeting Vijay Mallya with 'chor, chor' chant leaves Twitter in splits

Mallya for a fleeting second looked back before showing his customary non-challance while making his way to the Hospitality Box.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 17:31
New Delhi: Runaway businessman Vijay Mallya, who first made an appearance in the India vs Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing Champions Trophy, arrived at the Oval to watch Virat Kohli and Co. take on South Africa in the must-win Group B clash on Sunday but little did he expect of the welcome he will get.

Mallya, who also marked his presence at Virat Kohli Foundation's 'Charity Dinner' a few days ago, was in for massive embarrassment as he tried to enter the stadium. He was entering through famous Sir Jack Hobbs Gate when a few supporters started shouting 'Chor, Chor (Thief, Thief), while some others recorded video of the Kolkata-born businessman being booed by the crowd.

As the video went viral, Twitterati unleashed some hilarious trolls to further worsen the embarrassment woes that the Mallya incurred.

The Indian government has been desperately trying for Mallya's extradition. The former UB group chief fled the country last year and has unpaid debts close to the tune of Rs 9000 crore taken as loans from various Indian banks.

