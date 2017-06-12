India vs South Africa: Twitterati destroy Faf du Plessis, David Miller after hilarious run-out in ICC Champions Trophy
New Delhi: Faf du Plessis might be one of South Africa's most formidable batsmen, but in ICC Champions Trophy's virtual quarter-final against India, the right-hander emerged as the villain for his team.
After a slow start against India, South Africa needed some momentum in their favour. But that was not the case as South Africa lost wickets of AB de Villiers (16) and David Miller (1) in quick succession as both batsmen paid a price for responding to du Plessis' call.
De Villiers perished when he ran for a single for du Plessis but a sharp throw from Hardik Pandya at the wicket-keeper caught him short of the crease.
Miller's dismissal was a hilarious one for the spectators as first du Plessis called for the single, changed his mind midway through the pitch, which saw both batsmen reaching the wicket-keeper's end.
Following Miller's run-out, Twitterati had a field day as they reacted to the run-out through hilarious memes.
Here are some of the most hilarious reactions:
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 11, 2017
Sunday evening.. Monday morning.. pic.twitter.com/v4YdaEvrzO
— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 11, 2017
Me and my brother, everyday at 8 pm.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/TQvhngiyk7
— Jigyas (@impracticalzigy) June 11, 2017
What's wrong with Green color? #CT17 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/5dgKuNDSTE
— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) June 11, 2017
When there's unlimited free wine announced in Bar pic.twitter.com/pKuHAnBp7n
— Sushma(@CricketLuvInd) June 11, 2017
The two quick run-out dismissals saw South Africa reduced to 142/4. Instead of steadying the ship, du Plessis, who looked under tremendous pressure, was bowled by Hardik Pandya.
In the post-match conference, de Villiers agreed to the fact that those two run-outs cost them the match.
"It's not an ideal way to finish the tournament. Very disappointing. That's not the way we usually bat. We got something going until those run-outs that cost us dearly today," the Proteas skipper said.
