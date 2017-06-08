close
India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan equals Sourav Ganguly, Herschelle Gibbs, Chris Gayle for most ICC Champions Trophy hundreds

In the previous edition of the tournament, which India won under Dhoni's leadership, Dhawan top-scored with 363 runs in five matches, at an average of 90.75.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 20:02
New Delhi: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his love affair with the ICC Champions Trophy by hitting a classy 125 off 128 balls against Sri Lanka in their Group B match at The Oval on Thursday.

Dhawan's ton helped India post a big total of 321/6. A win today will ensure a semi-final spot for Team India as Virat Kohli & Co look to retain the coveted trophy.

But on a personal note, it was just the perfect knock from Dhawan, who was coming back to the team. The 31-year-old did play a pivotal role by scoring 68 off 65 in his comeback match, in India's tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan.

WATCH: Indian fans celebrate Shikhar Dhawan's HUNDRED against Sri Lanka in the most fitting manner

It was his tenth ODI and third in the Champions Trophy, in seven innings, thus equaling the records shared by Herschelle Gibbs (10 innings), Sourav Ganguly (11) and Chris Gayle (17). He 2013, he scored two hundred — 114 against South Africa and 102* against the West Indies.

In the process, he also became the fastest player to aggregate 500 runs in the tournament, in terms of innings, beating Sourav Ganguly who took 8 innings.

Talking about records, it was his fifth hundred in ICC tournament, in 15 innings. And he also became third quickest to reach 10 ODI hundreds (77 innings) after South African batsmen Quinton de Kock (55 innings) and Hashim Amla (57 innings).

