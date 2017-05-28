Indian Premier League made Ben Stokes a better cricketer: Ian Botham
Botham believes that Stokes, who was awarded as the most valuable player of IPL 10, has matured as a cricketer after the time he spent in India.
New Delhi: Ben Stokes made headlines during IPL 2017 auctions as he bagged a record price of Rs. 14.5 crore by the Rising Pune Supergiant.
Although the English all-rounder's services were not available to his IPL franchise during the summit clash, still Stokes justified his hefty price tag quite well.
From gravity-defying catches to fierce death bowling, the million dollar player made up well for his slow start in the tournament.
His match-winning knock of 103 not out off 63 balls against Gujarat Lions validated that Stokes delivered as per the expectations associated to his mammoth fees.
Now that the focus has shifted from the cash-rich Indian T20 league to the Champions Trophy, Ian Botham, reckons that Stokes will play a major role in England's campaign.
The former England captain reckons that IPL played a major role in shaping Stokes' game.
"He has matured as person and cricketer. People were saying to me 'do you think he should have gone for that long to the IPL?' The answer is 'yes' because he's come back a better cricketer. He's probably thinking a lot clearer and knows what he wants to do; he doesn't get flustered anymore.
"The red mist comes down occasionally but he's controlling that. I think he's come back from India a better cricketer and I think people should look at the bigger picture and not just say 'he's got a knee injury - he got that in the IPL' when in fact, he's had that a while," Botham told Sky Sports on Saturday.
Stokes' missed IPL final because of national duty as England are hosting South Africa for a three-match ODI series in preparation for the Champions Trophy.
Botham lavished praises on the Durham player because he brought up his second ODI century as he powered England to a formidable score of 328.
Stokes' 101 ensured that the hosts won the series 2-0 with a 2-run win at Rose Bowl.
"If you let him off the hook, he makes you pay. He was magnificent. He's so powerful down the ground and he drags the ball well; he can drive it too. You can't set fields to straight hits like his. I think he likes batting against South Africa," concluded Botham.
The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will be played at Lord's on Monday.
