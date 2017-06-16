India's tour of West Indies: I am fully fit but have been advised rest, reveals Jasprit Bumrah

Birmingham: Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah says he has been advised to miss the limited-overs tour of West Indies as part of his workload management and not fitness issues.

Bumrah and senior batsman Rohit Sharma have been rested for the five-match ODI and single match T20 series in the Caribbean starting June 23.

"I am totally fine, they (selectors and team management) have told me to take rest. I am fully fit and there are no niggles," Bumrah made it clear that it's pure rest and not fitness issues.

Asked if he is disappointed to miss out given that he has been in good form, the Gujarat slinger replied: "I am not disappointed. I have been doing things that I have been told to do."

He has been bowling terrific spells during the death overs in the ongoing Champions Trophy, something he attributed to the reverse swing on offer.

"Well, it was a good day. The ball in the end was reverse swinging so that also helped. It always feels good when rhythm is going well. So whenever you are able to contribute to the team's success, it's good," Bumrah said.

He bowled as many as 41 dot balls and he believes that also helped other bowlers to get wickets.

"Dot balls help build pressure so even if you are not getting wickets, somebody from the other end is getting wickets and the job is done."

About his ability to bowl yorkers, the paceman credited numerous simulations that he has had during the net session.

"It is not an easy delivery to bowl. You have to work hard. I always try and emphasize on having specific net sessions on 'death bowling'. It is similar to length balls -- the more you practice, the better you get at it," he explained.

Bumrah is not at all surprised that Pakistan have made it to the finals and said there is no room for complacency against the arch-rivals.

"I am not at all surprised to see them (Pakistan) in the final. You never know anything can happen on any day. On their day, they can beat any side in the world.

"You can't be complacent that now we are in finals. There are no easy games and you have to give them respect," he said.