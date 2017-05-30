close
Kennington Oval

Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 00:37
Kennington Oval

Capacity – 23,500

The first-ever Test match in the history of the game was played on this very soil – it was England against Australia in 1880. And this is where each of the Test series in England concludes.

As surprising as it may sound, but the venue had hosted the first of the FA Cup final, back in 1872. Since then, The Oval turned out to be the home of FA Cup final until 1892.

As far as the game is considered, the venue is more of a high-scoring ground, with even a score of 320 considered to be mere par. The quicker outfield assists the batting side, thus bringing about the mighty targets.

This summer, England will be hosting the ICC Champions Trophy once again. The Host nation will be playing its opener against Bangladesh at this very venue on June 1. Also, the coveted tournament will also conclude at the Oval.  

