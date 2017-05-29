'Lack of freedom' making Team India unhappy with coach Anil Kumble: Reports

New Delhi: Being the coach of the Indian Cricket Team is regarded as one of the most coveted and lucrative positions in world cricket.

Last week, the BCCI had advertised that they are seeking a new chief coach for the team and invited applications for the same.

Anil Kumble, who was appointed the coach for a one-year term by the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising his former teammates Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman in 2016, has got a direct entry.

Now that Team India is just days away from beginning their ICC Champions Trophy campaign in England with a tense match against Pakistan, it has been reported by India Today that all is not well in the Indian dressing room.

Kumble, the first full-time coach appointed by India since Kapil Dev in 2000, has been labeled 'overbearing' by the players.

There is no doubt that Kumble is highly respected by the players because he delivered what he promised in terms of on-field performances but in the dressing room, things don't seem to be going well.

Under his guardianship, India won five series in a row, including the limited-over series wins over England and New Zealand.

India also had a nearly unbeaten home-run as they won 10 out of 13 Tests, lost one and two were drawn.

Both senior and junior players have complained that they don't have the freedom to express themselves anymore and that is why they want a new coach.

It was being considered that the legendary Indian spinner's contract might be renewed but now it seems that his job is not too secure.

The BCCI issued a press release on May 25 regarding the matter that will be resolved after the ICC Champions Trophy.

"To ensure a fair and completely transparent process, a nominee of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will oversee the entire process along with the Cricket Advisory Committee", said the BCCI.

"The BCCI's three-member advisory committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will conduct interviews and seek presentations to select the best possible candidate to guide the team and take Indian Cricket forward."

However, as far as his replacement is concerned, Rahul Dravid seems to be the front-runner at the moment. Dravid is also the coach of the India-A and U-19 teams, and was also the mentor-coach of the Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2017.