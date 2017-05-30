close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Michael Vaughan picks his Champions Trophy Dream XI; Virat Kohli only Indian selected

In their prediction of the tournament, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Shaun Pollock were in agreement that the last four will be made up of England, Australia, South Africa and India.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 17:16
Michael Vaughan picks his Champions Trophy Dream XI; Virat Kohli only Indian selected

New Delhi: The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is about to get underway with England taking on arguably the most inexperienced side in the tournament, Bangladesh, on June 1. Though several top names of world cricket are taking part in the tournament, former England captain Michael Vaughan chose his Dream XI, picking players from South Africa, England, Australia, India and New Zealand.

Vaughan picked four South Africans in his team, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir. Next came three English players, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. David Warner and Mitchell Starc were two Australians picked in the XI, while Virat Kohli and Trent Boult were the sole Indian and New Zealander respectively.

Here's Michael Vaughan’s complete Dream Champions Trophy XI:

David Warner, Quinton de Kock, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Mitchell Starc, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir

Hosts England come into the tournament on the back of an impressive 2-1 series win over the No 1 ranked ODI side in the world, South Africa, and though they lost the third match in a rather embarrassing fashion, they would still fancy their chances of getting into the semi-finals.

In their prediction of the tournament, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Shaun Pollock were in agreement that the last four will be made up of England, Australia, South Africa and India.

TAGS

Michael VaughanChampions TrophyVirat KohliDavid WarnerQuinton de KockJoe RootAB de VilliersBen stokes

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Disagreement over Kuldeep Yadav&#039;s selection during India-Australia Test series, starting point of Anil Kumble – Virat Kohli feud?
cricket

Disagreement over Kuldeep Yadav's selection during Ind...

Despite winning DFB-Pokalfinale, Thomas Tuchel sacked by Borussia Dortmund
Football

Despite winning DFB-Pokalfinale, Thomas Tuchel sacked by...

Virat Kohli only Indian in top 10 of ICC ODI rankings ahead of Champions Trophy
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Virat Kohli only Indian in top 10 of ICC ODI rankings ahead...

Even Virat Kohli will feel pressure of India-Pakistan clash: Waqar Younis
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Even Virat Kohli will feel pressure of India-Pakistan clash...

Sergio Aguero will stay next season, confirms Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak
Football

Sergio Aguero will stay next season, confirms Manchester Ci...

There was no need for BCCI to meet PCB as bilateral series is subject to government clearance, says Vijay Goel
cricket

There was no need for BCCI to meet PCB as bilateral series...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
IND 324/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN
Live
NZ
SL 315/6 (45.0 ov)
AUS 57/1 (10.2 ov)
Match Abandoned
PAK
ENG 153 (31.1 ov)
South Africa beat England by 7 wickets
SA 156/3 (28.5 ov)

England Vs Bangladesh

June 1  03:00 pm IST
Kennington Oval

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
Australia 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0
England 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 24 Wickets
3 Jasprit Bumrah
MI | 20 Wickets