Michael Vaughan picks his Champions Trophy Dream XI; Virat Kohli only Indian selected

New Delhi: The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is about to get underway with England taking on arguably the most inexperienced side in the tournament, Bangladesh, on June 1. Though several top names of world cricket are taking part in the tournament, former England captain Michael Vaughan chose his Dream XI, picking players from South Africa, England, Australia, India and New Zealand.

Vaughan picked four South Africans in his team, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir. Next came three English players, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. David Warner and Mitchell Starc were two Australians picked in the XI, while Virat Kohli and Trent Boult were the sole Indian and New Zealander respectively.

Here's Michael Vaughan’s complete Dream Champions Trophy XI:

David Warner, Quinton de Kock, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Mitchell Starc, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir

Hosts England come into the tournament on the back of an impressive 2-1 series win over the No 1 ranked ODI side in the world, South Africa, and though they lost the third match in a rather embarrassing fashion, they would still fancy their chances of getting into the semi-finals.

In their prediction of the tournament, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Shaun Pollock were in agreement that the last four will be made up of England, Australia, South Africa and India.