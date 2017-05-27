close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mitchell McCleneghan slams fan for anti-Muslim rant on Twitter

England is set to host the ICC Champions Trophy from June 1 and a lot of cricketers took to Twitter to condemn the terror attack and send their condolences to the families of the victims. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 14:59
Mitchell McCleneghan slams fan for anti-Muslim rant on Twitter

New Delhi: The city of Manchester in England was rocked by bomb blasts during American singer Ariana Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night. Twenty-two people lost their lives and several others were injured. 

England is set to host the ICC Champions Trophy from June 1 and a lot of cricketers took to Twitter to condemn the terror attack and send their condolences to the families of the victims. 

New Zealand speedster Mitchell McClenaghan was one of the cricketers to express his shock on the social media platform.

"Shocking news.... heart goes out to all those families involved. #ParyForManchester", he tweeted.

Muslims receive a lot of flak whenever there is an attack, this time was no different. A lot of people used social media platforms to spread hatred against the followers of Islam.

Little did the Mumbai Indians pacer know that his tweet will turn into a religious discussion and someone will get to vent out his hatred towards 'Muslims' at the Kiwi's expense.

Follow the entire discussion here:

McClenaghan did not spare his follower and slammed him for posting such an insensitive remark. Religion has always been a very sensitive matter but the cricketer decided to voice his opinion rather than just ignoring it.

TAGS

Mitchell McCleneghanICC Champions TrophyMumbai IndiansMuslimsManchester attack

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

ICC Champions Trophy: Focus on Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami as India take on New Zealand in opening warm-up
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Focus on Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohamme...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh misses practice session ahead of warm-up match against New Zealand
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh misses practice ses...

Harbhajan Singh defends self over his statement on MS Dhoni - This is what he said
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Harbhajan Singh defends self over his statement on MS Dhoni...

Copa del Rey Final 2017: Luis Enrique eyes one last trophy with Barcelona
Football

Copa del Rey Final 2017: Luis Enrique eyes one last trophy...

Lewis Hamilton fans&#039; most popular driver, Ferrari wins teams vote
Other Sports

Lewis Hamilton fans' most popular driver, Ferrari wins...

Bernardo Silva seals move to Manchester City from Monaco
Football

Bernardo Silva seals move to Manchester City from Monaco

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video