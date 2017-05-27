Mitchell McCleneghan slams fan for anti-Muslim rant on Twitter

New Delhi: The city of Manchester in England was rocked by bomb blasts during American singer Ariana Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night. Twenty-two people lost their lives and several others were injured.

England is set to host the ICC Champions Trophy from June 1 and a lot of cricketers took to Twitter to condemn the terror attack and send their condolences to the families of the victims.

New Zealand speedster Mitchell McClenaghan was one of the cricketers to express his shock on the social media platform.

"Shocking news.... heart goes out to all those families involved. #ParyForManchester", he tweeted.

Muslims receive a lot of flak whenever there is an attack, this time was no different. A lot of people used social media platforms to spread hatred against the followers of Islam.

Little did the Mumbai Indians pacer know that his tweet will turn into a religious discussion and someone will get to vent out his hatred towards 'Muslims' at the Kiwi's expense.

Shocking news.... heart goes out to all those families involved. #ParyForManchester — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) May 23, 2017

@Contelite This is a terrible comment. To judge purely on someone's race or religion is horrendous! Exactly why there is hate in this world! — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) May 23, 2017

@Mitch_Savage What is terrible is those persons who want implementation of Sharia Worldwide and killing people of other religion and atheists. — Dirty Diego (@Contelite) May 23, 2017

@Mitch_Savage Should have said Islam,my fault.If people fail to recognise there is a problem with Islam we can never solve it. — Dirty Diego (@Contelite) May 23, 2017

McClenaghan did not spare his follower and slammed him for posting such an insensitive remark. Religion has always been a very sensitive matter but the cricketer decided to voice his opinion rather than just ignoring it.