close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

MS Dhoni and I do not agree on everything but most things: Virat Kohli

Touted as one of the favourites, Team India hugely rely on the duo's understanding and competence in bid to defend the Champions Trophy title in England.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 11:24
MS Dhoni and I do not agree on everything but most things: Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli was often seeing taking tactical tips from MS Dhoni in the middle of the matches but when asked about how often do the duo agree on their strategies, Kohli revealed the agreement is not always 100%. (ICC Champions Trophy - Full Coverage)

"Obviously, we won't agree to everything, but more often than not we end up agreeing to the same thing because we are thinking in the same manner, which is to make the team win regardless of what we sort of plan," said Kohli on mid-game discussions with Dhoni.

The Indian skipper further called Dhoni, "a master" at identifying correct men for the job at hand.

"Identifying who is probably in a better mindset to do a certain job is something that he (Dhoni) has always been a master at and I keep seeking his advice every now and then to make sure that what I am thinking is on the right path."

"It's priceless to have his thoughts and views on different situations and things that he picks up are really minor. But they make a massive difference in the course of the game or tournament."

Touted as one of the favourites, Team India hugely rely on the duo's understanding and competence in bid to defend the Champions Trophy title in England.

TAGS

MS DhoniVirat KohliChampions Trophyindian cricket teamcricket newsCT17

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

WATCH: How fast does Imran Tahir run in his &#039;trademark&#039; wicket celebration?
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: How fast does Imran Tahir run in his 'trademark...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Stand-in Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga suspended for two games
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Stand-in Sri Lanka captain Upul...

Bangladesh star Tamim Iqbal takes day off to see Cristiano Ronaldo play in Champions League final
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Bangladesh star Tamim Iqbal takes day off to see Cristiano...

French Open 2017: Five matches to watch on day eight at Roland Garros
Tennis

French Open 2017: Five matches to watch on day eight at Ro...

Champions League final: Gareth Bale hails Real Madrid&#039;s history boys
Football

Champions League final: Gareth Bale hails Real Madrid'...

Champions League final: Cristiano Ronaldo brace keeps Real Madrid kings of Europe
Football

Champions League final: Cristiano Ronaldo brace keeps Real...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

India Vs Pakistan

June 4  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa

June 3  03:00 pm IST
South Africa won by 96 runs

England Vs Bangladesh

June 1  03:00 pm IST
England defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 1 1 0 2
Australia 1 0 0 1
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Bangladesh 1 0 1 0
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Joe Root
133
Runs
2 Tamim Iqbal
| 128 Runs
3 Alex Hales
| 95 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 4 Wickets
2 Ben Stokes
| 1 Wickets
3 Mashrafe Mortaza
| 1 Wickets