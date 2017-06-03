close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

No problem with Anil Kumble: Skipper Virat Kohli plays down reports of rift with coach as mere rumours

It was being speculated that Kumble's contract wasn't renewed because Team India demanded a new coach.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 20:24
No problem with Anil Kumble: Skipper Virat Kohli plays down reports of rift with coach as mere rumours

New Delhi: The news of a rift between Team India skipper Virat Kohli and chief coach Anil Kumble have been doing rounds for quite some time now.

It was reported that Kohli is not happy with Kumble's over-bearing nature in the dressing room.

Before India's 15-man squad left to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy in England, the BCCI advertised that they were looking for a new coach for Team India after the legendary spinner's one-year contract expires this month.

It was being speculated that Kumble's contract wasn't renewed because players demanded a new coach.

Just ahead of India's crucial tie against Pakistan tomorrow, Kohli has clarified that all is well between him and Kumble and the entire episode was nothing but rumours.

"There are a lot speculations and lot of things being written by people without actually being part of the change room which is quite strange. There are no problems whatsoever," Kohli said while addressing the media ahead of India's Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan. 

Talking about his journey with Kumble through the past year, Kohli said that it has been a good year.

"It's been really good. The whole journey has been good," he said.

Kohli, with a straight face, said that media persons should not comment about the situation they are not sure about.

"Agreements and disagreements happen. I would not comment on things that I am not fully aware of. I would not speculate. I think there is lack of patience right now and nobody admits mistakes. If you (media) write something and it goes wrong, have the heart to admit that you have gone wrong rather than saying that problem has been solved," Kohli said.

"It's normal to have disagreements, even at home, not everybody agrees on everything. It's human nature. When you don't know about something completely, don't spread rumours and speculate, just focus on cricket," he added.

Questioned on how he deals with off-field pressures, Kohli said he likes to switch off when he is on the field. "You have to handle stuff when you are thinking. When I don't think, I can carry on with life. I don't take pressure on me all the time. I never played irresponsibly even when I was not captain. I don't feel, I have to do something extra to get something as captain," concluded the skipper.

TAGS

Virat KohliAnil KumbleICC Champions TrophyCrikcet news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

French Open 2017, Day 7: Andy Murray downs Juan Martin del Potro, French women in grudge match
Tennis

French Open 2017, Day 7: Andy Murray downs Juan Martin del...

Nepal game is vital for next AFC Asian Cup qualifier, feels Indian medio Eugeneson Lyngdoh
Football

Nepal game is vital for next AFC Asian Cup qualifier, feels...

WATCH: Virat Kohli &amp; Co get new Team India jersey on the eve of crucial ICC Champions Trophy opener
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli & Co get new Team India jersey on th...

ICC Champions Trophy: Hashim Amla shatters another Virat Kohli record, becomes fastest player to hit 25 ODI hundreds
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Hashim Amla shatters another Virat Ko...

WATCH: Experienced Lasith Malinga makes a mess, gives dangerous Faf du Plessis life in South Africa-Sri Lanka CT2017 match
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Experienced Lasith Malinga makes a mess, gives dange...

Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal bows out, B Sai Praneeth advances to final
BadmintonOther Sports

Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal bows out, B Sai Praneeth advanc...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
SL 95/2 (12.3 ov)
SL need 205 runs in 225 balls at 5.46 rpo
SA 299/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 53/3 (9.0 ov)
Match Abandoned
NZ 291 (45.0 ov)
WI 114/4 (16.3 ov)
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets
AFG 110 (20.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa

June 3  03:00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Bangladesh

June 1  03:00 pm IST
England defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 1 1 0 2
Australia 1 0 0 1
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Bangladesh 1 0 1 0
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Joe Root
133
Runs
2 Tamim Iqbal
| 128 Runs
3 Alex Hales
| 95 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 4 Wickets
2 Ben Stokes
| 1 Wickets
3 Mashrafe Mortaza
| 1 Wickets