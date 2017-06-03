No problem with Anil Kumble: Skipper Virat Kohli plays down reports of rift with coach as mere rumours

New Delhi: The news of a rift between Team India skipper Virat Kohli and chief coach Anil Kumble have been doing rounds for quite some time now.

It was reported that Kohli is not happy with Kumble's over-bearing nature in the dressing room.

Before India's 15-man squad left to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy in England, the BCCI advertised that they were looking for a new coach for Team India after the legendary spinner's one-year contract expires this month.

It was being speculated that Kumble's contract wasn't renewed because players demanded a new coach.

Just ahead of India's crucial tie against Pakistan tomorrow, Kohli has clarified that all is well between him and Kumble and the entire episode was nothing but rumours.

"There are a lot speculations and lot of things being written by people without actually being part of the change room which is quite strange. There are no problems whatsoever," Kohli said while addressing the media ahead of India's Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan.

Talking about his journey with Kumble through the past year, Kohli said that it has been a good year.

"It's been really good. The whole journey has been good," he said.

Kohli, with a straight face, said that media persons should not comment about the situation they are not sure about.

"Agreements and disagreements happen. I would not comment on things that I am not fully aware of. I would not speculate. I think there is lack of patience right now and nobody admits mistakes. If you (media) write something and it goes wrong, have the heart to admit that you have gone wrong rather than saying that problem has been solved," Kohli said.

"It's normal to have disagreements, even at home, not everybody agrees on everything. It's human nature. When you don't know about something completely, don't spread rumours and speculate, just focus on cricket," he added.

Questioned on how he deals with off-field pressures, Kohli said he likes to switch off when he is on the field. "You have to handle stuff when you are thinking. When I don't think, I can carry on with life. I don't take pressure on me all the time. I never played irresponsibly even when I was not captain. I don't feel, I have to do something extra to get something as captain," concluded the skipper.