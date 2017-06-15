ENG vs PAK: Cricket fraternity hails Sarfraz Ahmed & Co for stunning win over England in ICC Champions Trophy semi-final

New Delhi: After being thrashed by India in their opening match of ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistani cricket team have won massive praise for their fightback in the coveted tournament.

While nobody expected them to show teeth in the tournament, Pakistan have forced the critics to take their words back with a stunning show in their last three games.

Post the humiliating defeat against India, Pakistan defeated World No. 1 team, South Africa, by 19 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method. If that wasn't enough, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in their third league match to advance into semis.

While Pakistan proved a point with those two wins, their most memorable win came against hosts England in the first semi-final, where they held on to their nerves in the high-pressure match to become the first team to reach the final.

It has been an incredible story and the cricket fraternity was full of praise for Pakistan.

Here are some of the reactions:

Wasim Akram‏: Nailed it team green what a http://win.One more to go give it your best shoot .We all are behind you all the way.What a feeling.

Nailed it team green what a https://t.co/ndEoXtYGvK more to go give it your best shoot .We all are behind you all the way.What a feeling. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 14, 2017

Shahid Afridi‏: You make us proud team Pakistan! What a stunning comeback after first loss, silencing/shocking critics. Such a joy. Pakistan Zindabad

You make us proud team Pakistan! What a stunning comeback after first loss, silencing/shocking critics. Such a joy. Pakistan Zindabad — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 14, 2017

Inzamam ul Haq‏: This is what I envisioned for Pakistan, a team that can take up any challenge and fightback like they mean it. Congrats Pak! #ENGvPAK #CT17

This is what I envisioned for Pakistan, a team that can take up any challenge and fightback like they mean it. Congrats Pak! #ENGvPAK #CT17 — Inzamam ul Haq (@InziTheLegend) June 14, 2017

Misbah Ul Haq‏: So happy to see a young captain making excellent decisions and a young team executing those plans perfectly.Very well done @SarfarazA_54

So happy to see a young captain making excellent decisions and a young team executing those plans perfectly.Very well done @SarfarazA_54 — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) June 14, 2017

Ramiz Raja: Sarfraz has carved a grt win & managed a turn around on the strength of young apprentices:Hassan Fakhar Shadab Babar Raees- A Pak special!

Sarfraz has carved a grt win & managed a turn around on the strength of young apprentices:Hassan Fakhar Shadab Babar Raees- A Pak special! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) June 14, 2017

Brendon McCullum: Great day for our @lahoreqalandars boys @AzharAli_ and the man with the best name in world cricket Fakhar Zaman! Pakistan impressive today.

Great day for our @lahoreqalandars boys @AzharAli_ and the man with the best name in world cricket Fakhar Zaman! Pakistan impressive today. — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) June 14, 2017

Kumar Sangakkara: Great win by @TheRealPCB. To come back from the first game against india and now make a final by beating england shows great character.

Great win by @TheRealPCB. To come back from the first game against india and now make a final by beating england shows great character. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 14, 2017

Pakistan will now take on the winner of today's match - the second semi-final to be played between India and Bangladesh.