close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ENG vs PAK: Cricket fraternity hails Sarfraz Ahmed & Co for stunning win over England in ICC Champions Trophy semi-final

Pakistan will now take on the winner of today's match - the second semi-final to be played between India and Bangladesh. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 09:31
ENG vs PAK: Cricket fraternity hails Sarfraz Ahmed &amp; Co for stunning win over England in ICC Champions Trophy semi-final

New Delhi: After being thrashed by India in their opening match of ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistani cricket team have won massive praise for their fightback in the coveted tournament.

While nobody expected them to show teeth in the tournament, Pakistan have forced the critics to take their words back with a stunning show in their last three games.

Post the humiliating defeat against India, Pakistan defeated World No. 1 team, South Africa, by 19 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method. If that wasn't enough, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in their third league match to advance into semis.

While Pakistan proved a point with those two wins, their most memorable win came against hosts England in the first semi-final, where they held on to their nerves in the high-pressure match to become the first team to reach the final.

It has been an incredible story and the cricket fraternity was full of praise for Pakistan.

Here are some of the reactions:

Wasim Akram‏: Nailed it team green what a http://win.One more to go give it your best shoot .We all are behind you all the way.What a feeling.

Shahid Afridi‏: You make us proud team Pakistan! What a stunning comeback after first loss, silencing/shocking critics. Such a joy. Pakistan Zindabad

Inzamam ul Haq‏: This is what I envisioned for Pakistan, a team that can take up any challenge and fightback like they mean it. Congrats Pak! #ENGvPAK #CT17

Misbah Ul Haq‏: So happy to see a young captain making excellent decisions and a young team executing those plans perfectly.Very well done @SarfarazA_54

Ramiz Raja: Sarfraz has carved a grt win & managed a turn around on the strength of young apprentices:Hassan Fakhar Shadab Babar Raees- A Pak special!

Brendon McCullum: Great day for our @lahoreqalandars boys @AzharAli_ and the man with the best name in world cricket Fakhar Zaman! Pakistan impressive today.

Kumar Sangakkara: Great win by @TheRealPCB. To come back from the first game against india and now make a final by beating england shows great character.

Pakistan will now take on the winner of today's match - the second semi-final to be played between India and Bangladesh. 

TAGS

Pak vs EngSarfraz AhmedPakistan CricketPakistani cricket teamICC Champions Trophy

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh showcases his &#039;super powers&#039; in front of Virat Kohli ahead of India-Bangladesh match
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh showcases his 'super powers'...

Champions Trophy 2017, semi-final 1: Waqar Younis slams Eoin Morgan&#039;s &#039;lame excuse&#039; after loss against Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Champions Trophy 2017, semi-final 1: Waqar Younis slams Eoi...

Football

French Football Federation president expects Zinedine Zidan...

Football

Manchester United complete signing of Benfica defender Vict...

Boxer Floyd Mayweather to take on MMA star Conor McGregor in Las Vegas superfight
Other Sports

Boxer Floyd Mayweather to take on MMA star Conor McGregor i...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Eoin Morgan vows England will &#039;stay true&#039; to beliefs after Pakistan heartbreak
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Eoin Morgan vows England will...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

ENG 211 (49.5 ov)
Pakistan beat England by 8 wickets
PAK 215/2 (37.1 ov)
WI
Match Abandoned
AFG 0/0 (0.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
271
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 258 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 223 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Hassan Ali
 10 Wickets
2 Liam Plunkett
| 8 Wickets
3 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets