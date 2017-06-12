Pak vs SL: After jinxing Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas takes selfie with Angelo Mathews
Zainab Abbas' cursed selfies have become the talk of the town in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.
New Delhi: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers – two of the most dominating batsmen in world cricket, were out for a duck in ICC Champions Trophy in a span of two days. While the South African skipper scored his first duck in 12 years, Kohli was dismissed for another duck on the English soil against Sri Lanka.
While the entire cricket fraternity was stunned to see these maverick right-handers failing to open their accounts, some of the fans gave their struggle a very interesting angle.
Prior to their respective matches, both Kohli and AB took selfies with a Pakistani journalist - Zainab Abbas.
Had to be done! @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/D8kGzwROik
— zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) June 1, 2017
The fans noticed the striking similarity and blamed Zainab's for the failures of the two batsmen. The Internet now cannot stop talking about Zainab, whose 'cursed selfies' have become the talk of the town.
Here are some of the reactions:
Two great batsmen - yesterday de Villiers, today Kohli- of the modern era have bagged ducks after a selfie with @ZAbbasOfficial. #BanHer
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 8, 2017
" Men will be Men "
PS : Shukriya Zainab Abbas :) pic.twitter.com/14hmCZER6d
— ZAYN (@sarcastic_here) June 8, 2017
After both AB and Kohli were dismissed for a duck, the fans requested her to take a selfie with Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews. Not to forget, Mathews played a crucial role in his team's emphatic win over defending champions India.
And Zainab did not disappoint her fans and managed to get a selfie with the Lankan skipper.
She took to Twitter to post the photograph with a message that read, "On popular demand, I've done my job. Now get in there and win it. #12thMan #PAKvSL."
On popular demand,I've done my job. Now get in there and win it. #12thMan #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/dp1jIYchdF
— zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) June 11, 2017
It remains to be seen whether Zainab's 'cursed selfie' can weave its magic in favour of the Pakistani team.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan
June 12 03: 00 pm IST
Sophia Gardens
India Vs South Africa
June 11 03: 00 pm IST
India won by 8 wickets with 72 balls remaining
England Vs Australia
June 10 03: 00 pm IST
England won by 40 runs (D/L method)
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|3
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|3
|2
|1
|4
|South Africa
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|2