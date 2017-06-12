close
Pak vs SL: After jinxing Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas takes selfie with Angelo Mathews

Zainab Abbas' cursed selfies have become the talk of the town in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 14:18
New Delhi: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers – two of the most dominating batsmen in world cricket, were out for a duck in ICC Champions Trophy in a span of two days. While the South African skipper scored his first duck in 12 years, Kohli was dismissed for another duck on the English soil against Sri Lanka.

While the entire cricket fraternity was stunned to see these maverick right-handers failing to open their accounts, some of the fans gave their struggle a very interesting angle.

Prior to their respective matches, both Kohli and AB took selfies with a Pakistani journalist - Zainab Abbas.

The fans noticed the striking similarity and blamed Zainab's for the failures of the two batsmen. The Internet now cannot stop talking about Zainab, whose 'cursed selfies' have become the talk of the town.

Here are some of the reactions:

 

After both AB and Kohli were dismissed for a duck, the fans requested her to take a selfie with Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews. Not to forget, Mathews played a crucial role in his team's emphatic win over defending champions India.

And Zainab did not disappoint her fans and managed to get a selfie with the Lankan skipper.

She took to Twitter to post the photograph with a message that read, "On popular demand, I've done my job. Now get in there and win it. #12thMan #PAKvSL."

It remains to be seen whether Zainab's 'cursed selfie' can weave its magic in favour of the Pakistani team.

TAGS

Zainab AbbasPak vs SLAngelo MathewsICC Champions Trophycricket news

