PHOTO: Ravindra Jadeja unveils new Sirs' look ahead of ICC Champions Trophy in England

New Delhi: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has unveiled a new look for the next month's ICC Champions Trophy in England.

The 28-year-old shared the new look in a post on his Twitter account, with a caption which can be best described as a satire on colonialism.

"Will be off to England soon, so got a look of the SIRs," he wrote.

In the photo, Jadeja sports combed-hair with short sides, and a Rajputana type of mustache which goes with an arrow-shaped beard.

He described the look as "classy" and "fresh".

Will be off to England soon, so got a look of the SIRs. Keep it classy, keep it fresh, keep the #BreakTheBeard game up...#rajputboy #newlook pic.twitter.com/d023n9UA2b — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 24, 2017

Jadeja was the leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps in the last edition of the Champions Trophy which India won.

He will once again play a crucial role as Virat Kohli & Co defend the title in England.