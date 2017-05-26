close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PHOTO: Ravindra Jadeja unveils new Sirs' look ahead of ICC Champions Trophy in England

Jadeja was the leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps in the last edition of the Champions Trophy which India won.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 22:04
PHOTO: Ravindra Jadeja unveils new Sirs&#039; look ahead of ICC Champions Trophy in England

New Delhi: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has unveiled a new look for the next month's ICC Champions Trophy in England.

The 28-year-old shared the new look in a post on his Twitter account, with a caption which can be best described as a satire on colonialism.

"Will be off to England soon, so got a look of the SIRs," he wrote.

In the photo, Jadeja sports combed-hair with short sides, and a Rajputana type of mustache which goes with an arrow-shaped beard.

He described the look as "classy" and "fresh".

Jadeja was the leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps in the last edition of the Champions Trophy which India won.

He will once again play a crucial role as Virat Kohli & Co defend the title in England.

TAGS

Ravindra JadejaICC Champions TrophyRajputanaVirat Kohlicricket news

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Ahead of FA Cup final, Chelsea coach Antonio Conte backs Arsene Wenger to stay at Arsenal
Football

Ahead of FA Cup final, Chelsea coach Antonio Conte backs Ar...

2018 World Cup: FIFA admits North Korean workers helped build Russian venues
Football

2018 World Cup: FIFA admits North Korean workers helped bui...

England vs South Africa: Star all-rounder Ben Stokes passes fitness test ahead of 2nd ODI
cricket

England vs South Africa: Star all-rounder Ben Stokes passes...

ICC Champions Trophy: Sarfraz Ahmed claims Pakistan will maintain their superior our record against India
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Sarfraz Ahmed claims Pakistan will ma...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Batting great Brian Lara backs &#039;ODI-oriented&#039; England to win title at home
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Batting great Brian Lara backs...

Cheteshwar Pujara slams century on his home debut for Nottinghamshire
cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara slams century on his home debut for Notti...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video