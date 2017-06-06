close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PHOTO: Ravindra Jadeja's selfie with MS Dhoni is going viral, see why...

Virat Kohli & Co are in England to defend the ICC Champions Trophy title, which they won in 2013 under Dhoni's leadership.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 00:12
PHOTO: Ravindra Jadeja&#039;s selfie with MS Dhoni is going viral, see why...

New Delhi: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took the chance of a lifetime to photograph Mahendra Singh Dhoni in sleep mode on Monday.

Jadeja, 28, then shared the photo in an Instagram post, with a cautious captaion, which reads, “Before he wakes up lemme click picture.#roadtrip to #london #rajputboy.”

 

Before he wakes up lemme click picture.#roadtrip to #london #rajputboy

A post shared by Ravindrasinh Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on

Virat Kohli & Co are in England to defend the ICC Champions Trophy title, which they won in 2013 under Dhoni's leadership.

India will play their second match on Wednesday against Sri Lanka at The Oval, London.

TAGS

Ravindra JadejaMS DhoniIndia cricketICC Champions Trophycricket news

From Zee News

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

French Open 2017: Women`s singles quarter-finals line-up
Tennis

French Open 2017: Women`s singles quarter-finals line-up

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Eoin Morgan confident of avoiding repeat New Zealand thrashing
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Eoin Morgan confident of avoidin...

French Open: Rohan ​Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski beat Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig to enter semis
Tennis

French Open: Rohan ​Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski beat Sania M...

WATCH: Mitchell Starc&#039;s triple-wicket maiden over leaves Bangladesh devastated
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Mitchell Starc's triple-wicket maiden over leav...

Former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote dies after collapsing during training in China
Football

Former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote dies after...

Three Nations tournament: Harmanpreet Singh&#039;s brace helps India beat Belgium
Other Sports

Three Nations tournament: Harmanpreet Singh's brace he...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
AUS 83/1 (16.0 ov)
AUS need 100 runs in 204 balls at 2.94 rpo
BAN 182 (44.3 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

India Vs Pakistan

June 4  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa

June 3  03:00 pm IST
South Africa won by 96 runs

England Vs Bangladesh

June 1  03:00 pm IST
England defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 1 1 0 2
Australia 1 0 0 1
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Bangladesh 1 0 1 0
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Joe Root
133
Runs
2 Tamim Iqbal
| 128 Runs
3 Alex Hales
| 95 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 4 Wickets
2 Ben Stokes
| 1 Wickets
3 Mashrafe Mortaza
| 1 Wickets