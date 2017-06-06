PHOTO: Ravindra Jadeja's selfie with MS Dhoni is going viral, see why...
Virat Kohli & Co are in England to defend the ICC Champions Trophy title, which they won in 2013 under Dhoni's leadership.
New Delhi: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took the chance of a lifetime to photograph Mahendra Singh Dhoni in sleep mode on Monday.
Jadeja, 28, then shared the photo in an Instagram post, with a cautious captaion, which reads, “Before he wakes up lemme click picture.#roadtrip to #london #rajputboy.”
India will play their second match on Wednesday against Sri Lanka at The Oval, London.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
India Vs Pakistan
June 4 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Sri Lanka Vs South Africa
June 3 03:00 pm IST
South Africa won by 96 runs
England Vs Bangladesh
June 1 03:00 pm IST
England defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bangladesh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0