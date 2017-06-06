PHOTO: Ravindra Jadeja's selfie with MS Dhoni is going viral, see why...

New Delhi: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took the chance of a lifetime to photograph Mahendra Singh Dhoni in sleep mode on Monday.

Jadeja, 28, then shared the photo in an Instagram post, with a cautious captaion, which reads, “Before he wakes up lemme click picture.#roadtrip to #london #rajputboy.”

Before he wakes up lemme click picture.#roadtrip to #london #rajputboy A post shared by Ravindrasinh Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on Jun 5, 2017 at 4:03am PDT

Virat Kohli & Co are in England to defend the ICC Champions Trophy title, which they won in 2013 under Dhoni's leadership.

India will play their second match on Wednesday against Sri Lanka at The Oval, London.