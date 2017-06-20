Rahul Dravid questions Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni's roles in India's 2019 World Cup preparations

New Delhi: India were bitterly defeated by Pakistan in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final by 180 runs in London on Sunday.

The loss of defending champions at the Oval was caused by a complete failure of the Indian unit as they were outplayed by a much-spirited opponent in all the departments of the game.

Batting has always been a strength of the pack led by the best batsman in the world right now - Virat Kohli - and they failed to deliver on the big occasion.

India veteran Rahul Dravid has asked Team India selectors and management to start planning for the 2019 ICC World Cup and take a call on what roles do Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni play in the current set up.

The 35-years-olds bat in positions four and five, respectively, in the ODI team.

Dravid told ESPNcricinfo, "They have taken a decision to go to the West Indies with a full-strength squad."

"I really hope they are willing to experiment at least in the playing XI and give more opportunities to people."

"If you don’t do that, suddenly you don’t want to come to a situation and, say, in a year’s time, where you say, 'We haven't given people chances so these are the only guys we have got'."

"Better position to be in: 'We have tried everything else, but we still feel that Yuvi and Dhoni are fit, they are playing very well, and they are the guys to see us through.' And no one will complain about that."

India start a five-match ODI series against the West Indies in the Caribbean on Friday.

The selectors have largely chosen the same squad that did duty at the Champions Trophy with only opening batsman Rohit Sharma and bowler Jasprit Bumrah being rested with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and wicketkeeper batsman Risabh Pant included.