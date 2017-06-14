Rashid Latif takes U-Turn! Praises Team India and calls Virender Sehwag a great player

New Delhi: Just a few days after posting a 15-min long message not only criticizing Virender Sehwag over his remarks on Pakistan but he also insulting him, former Pakistani cricket Rashid Latif has taken a sudden switch in his perception of the former Indian opener.

Latif went overboard questioning India's existence and going as far as saying that some of their historical monuments were an act of charity from Pakistan.

The rant had come in wake of Pakistan's win over South Africa, and India's defeat to Sri Lanka. The former Pakistan wicket-keeper had titled his video "Special response to Sehwag", giving badmouth not only Viru but also the Indian team.

Latif, who now seems to have had a change of heart said this in a 5-minute long video:

"Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world. Kumble (Indian head coach) has played against me. He is a very honest person. Also, the others who have played against me or I have heard about them, like- Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Ajay Jadeja, Azharuddin, Srinath, Srikkanth, I would like to congratulate them all. I don’t have a rivalry with anyone,” said Latif.

He further clarified on his remarks for Sehwag saying, “I wanted to warn Sehwag a lesson after his comments on Pakistan. We should respect each other. Sehwag was a great player who has scored two triple centuries. But he must understand he should not disrespect a country. I am not talking only about Pakistan but he should not disrespect teams like Sri Lanka or Bangladesh.”

“If you make such comments, then the things are not restricted only to cricket. It crosses the limits. So I would like you to keep a check of your words and I will also keep a check on my words," Latif concluded.

Here's the full video:-

Earlier, Manoj Tiwary had also issued a video slamming Latif over his comments.