Ravindra Jadeja reveals name of his newborn daughter on Twitter

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Reeva Solanki became proud parents of a baby girl on June 8.

Jadeja got married to Reeva, who is a mechanical engineer by profession, on April 17 last year in Rajkot.

The couple has named their first-born ‘Nidhyana’.

Jadeja took to Twitter and shared the name of his newborn daughter with his followers.

"We have named our bundle of joy and little princess "Nidhyana" #daughter," he tweeted.

The news of the couple expecting their first child broke out in March this year when Jadeja, in an interview to leading sports channel, said he had to leave his pregnant wife behind to be a part of the team ahead of their high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Jadeja is right now on national duty and will be representing India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final against Bangladesh on Thursday.

The defending champions topped Group B after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan and South Africa.