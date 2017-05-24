Rohit Sharma to play vice-captain's role at ICC Champions Trophy – Report

New Delhi: After leading Mumbai Indians to their third Indian Premier League title in the recently concluded 2017 season, Rohit Sharma is being linked with the role of a vice captain for Team India at the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Most recently in the last test of the India – Australia series, Ajinkya Rahane was seen fulfilling role after Virat Kohli was out with a shoulder injury. While Rahane successfully led the Team India to a victory in the series deciding fourth Test, a source within the BCCI claimed that Rohit will be the one fulfilling this role at the ICC mega event.

"The selectors have not announced the name of the vice-captain. However, among themselves, they have already chosen one, but will be announced only if required in emergency," a source placed highly within the BCCI was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Speaking about the reserve squad for the 18-day long even in England, the source further added, "They always pick the reserve bench but the names are not announced. This time the BCCI directed them to announce the names."

It was also revealed that The Indian cricket board (BCCI) will be sending two selectors to England for the tournament, who most likely will be MSK Prasad and Devang Gandhi, while third selector Sarandeep Singh will remain in India.

As far as the experience of Indian squad at the Champions Trophy is concerned, none of their players from the current squad have played in previous six editions of the Champions Trophy. MS Dhoni has been a part of four while Yuvraj made his last appearance in the tourney 11 years ago in and missed out on the 2009 and 2013 editions.

After leading Mumbai Indians to IPL 2017 title, Rohit gave a rather diplomatic answer when asked about his aspirations to captain Indian team.

Earlier, Rohit had said he would seriously consider becoming India’s skipper if the opportunity arrived.

“That’s thinking too far ahead. I don’t think too far ahead. When the opportunity comes, it comes. I will grab it with both hands,” Rohit had said