close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SA vs PAK: Imad Wasim gets AB de Villiers out for Golden Duck, first time ever in Proteas batsman's ODI career

It was Imad Wasim who picked the crucial wicket to put his side in driving seat in the do-or-die encounter.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 20:22
SA vs PAK: Imad Wasim gets AB de Villiers out for Golden Duck, first time ever in Proteas batsman&#039;s ODI career

New Delhi: South African skipper AB de Villiers produced a horror show against Pakistan in their second Group B encounter at Edgbaston after being dismissed for a Golden Duck.

It was Imad Wasim who picked the crucial wicket to put his side in driving seat in the do-or-die encounter. (SA vs PAK - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

After Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock had departed for 0 and 31 respectively, De Villiers was hoping to build the innings with Faf du Plesis but was dismissed on the very first delivery he faced.

Here's how De Villiers was dismissed:-

South Africa opted to bat first after De Villiers won the toss. The Proteas were unchanged from the side that beat Sri Lanka by 96 runs in their Group B opener at the Oval on Saturday and were hoping to dominate with the bat yet again, but Paksitani bowlers produced a stunning show with the ball to keep picking wickets at regular intervals.

Pakistan made two changes following their humiliating 124-run defeat by arch-rivals and title-holders India at Edgbaston on Sunday in a match they had to win to stand a chance of reaching the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world`s top eight one-day international nations.

They gave an ODI debut to Fakhar Zaman, a 27-year-old left-handed batsman who has played three Twenty20 internationals.

TAGS

AB de VilliersGolden DuckImad WasimSouth Africa Vs PakistanSA vs PakICC Champions TrophyICC CT 2017South AfricaPakistan

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Dominic Thiem stuns Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal enters 10th French Open semi-final
Tennis

Dominic Thiem stuns Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal enters 10t...

Shane Warne clears air on talks of coaching India, says quotes taken out of context
cricket

Shane Warne clears air on talks of coaching India, says quo...

Sports Ministry writes to Prime Minister&#039;s Office, requests Bharat Ratna for hockey legend Dhyan Chand
Hockey

Sports Ministry writes to Prime Minister's Office, req...

London bridge attack: This football fan yelled “F**k you, I’m Millwall” at terrorists and fought with bare fists
Football

London bridge attack: This football fan yelled “F**k you, I...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India cannot afford to get complacent against Sri Lanka, says Virat Kohli&#039;s childhood coach
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India cannot afford to get compl...

IPL 2018: Sanjeev Goenka in talks to buy stakes in Rajasthan Royals - Report
cricket

IPL 2018: Sanjeev Goenka in talks to buy stakes in Rajastha...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
PAK
SA 153/6 (39.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs South Africa

June 7  06: 00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs New Zealand

June 6  03:00 pm IST
England beat New Zealand by 87 runs

Australia Vs Bangladesh

June 5  06:00 pm IST
No result
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 2 2 0 4
Australia 2 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 0 1 1
New Zealand 2 0 1 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 1 1 0 2
South Africa 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Alex Hales
| 151 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets