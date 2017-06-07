SA vs PAK: Imad Wasim gets AB de Villiers out for Golden Duck, first time ever in Proteas batsman's ODI career

New Delhi: South African skipper AB de Villiers produced a horror show against Pakistan in their second Group B encounter at Edgbaston after being dismissed for a Golden Duck.

It was Imad Wasim who picked the crucial wicket to put his side in driving seat in the do-or-die encounter. (SA vs PAK - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

After Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock had departed for 0 and 31 respectively, De Villiers was hoping to build the innings with Faf du Plesis but was dismissed on the very first delivery he faced.

Here's how De Villiers was dismissed:-

South Africa opted to bat first after De Villiers won the toss. The Proteas were unchanged from the side that beat Sri Lanka by 96 runs in their Group B opener at the Oval on Saturday and were hoping to dominate with the bat yet again, but Paksitani bowlers produced a stunning show with the ball to keep picking wickets at regular intervals.

Pakistan made two changes following their humiliating 124-run defeat by arch-rivals and title-holders India at Edgbaston on Sunday in a match they had to win to stand a chance of reaching the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world`s top eight one-day international nations.

They gave an ODI debut to Fakhar Zaman, a 27-year-old left-handed batsman who has played three Twenty20 internationals.